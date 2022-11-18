ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KHBS

Thanksgiving trots, fun runs and 5Ks happening this week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Thanksgiving week underway, local non-profits and organizations are putting on fun runs and trots for turkey week. Sheep Dog in Rogers will be hosting their Turkey Trot for Heroes on Nov. 24. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. at 1200 W Walnut Street. You can participate in the 5K both in person and virtually. You can sign up here.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansans of all nationalities gather to watch World Cup

ROGERS, Ark. — On any given weekend in the fall, Northwest Arkansas bars are packed with Razorback fans cheering on their football Hogs. But today, it was reserved for another kind of football fan. Whether you call it futbol or soccer, it's 32 of the best national teams in the World Cup – battling to be crowned the best in the sport.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Warming temps & dry weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says warming temperatures and dry as we approach Thanksgiving. But that may not last into Thanksgiving Day.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas soccer advances to Elite 8

The Arkansas soccer team made its second straight NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance. The three seed Hogs played host to Memphis with a trip to the Elite 8 on the line. Arkansas came out hot finding the back of the net twice in the first half, but right before the break the Tigers were able to tie it all up at two goals apiece.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Biden sending federal aid as New York digs out from huge snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped as much as 6 feet of snow in western and northern New York, the White House announced Monday. The emergency declaration...
BUFFALO, NY
KHBS

Law enforcement releases new details in 14-year-old girl's disappearance

BARLING, Ark. — A 14-year-old Barling girl who went missing on her way to a babysitting job Monday afternoon was found by a neighbor the next morning, according to Philip Pevehouse, with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department. Police declined to publicly say what may have happened. "I think we...
BARLING, AR

