Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Related
KHBS
Thanksgiving trots, fun runs and 5Ks happening this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Thanksgiving week underway, local non-profits and organizations are putting on fun runs and trots for turkey week. Sheep Dog in Rogers will be hosting their Turkey Trot for Heroes on Nov. 24. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. at 1200 W Walnut Street. You can participate in the 5K both in person and virtually. You can sign up here.
KHBS
Arkansans of all nationalities gather to watch World Cup
ROGERS, Ark. — On any given weekend in the fall, Northwest Arkansas bars are packed with Razorback fans cheering on their football Hogs. But today, it was reserved for another kind of football fan. Whether you call it futbol or soccer, it's 32 of the best national teams in the World Cup – battling to be crowned the best in the sport.
KHBS
Bentonville Tigers to play in Arkansas 7A high school football semifinals
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Tigers football team has advanced to the Arkansas 7A semifinals. Bentonville will host Cabot at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Conway will play at Bryant at the same time in the other semifinal game. The two winners will play at 6:30 p.m....
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' inauguration events to include prayer service, bourbon & cigars
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Republican Party of Arkansas announced some details surrounding the inauguration of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the next governor of Arkansas. The events will start with a Freedom Fest on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Sanders' husband, Bryan Chatfield Sanders, will host an...
KHBS
Razorbacks soccer to take on defending champions in Elite 8 round
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks soccer team will take on defending champions Florida State in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas defeated the Memphis Tigers Sunday in a penalty shootout. It was the second year in a row the Hogs won to advance past the Sweet 16.
KHBS
Warming temps & dry weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says warming temperatures and dry as we approach Thanksgiving. But that may not last into Thanksgiving Day.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
KHBS
Arkansas soccer advances to Elite 8
The Arkansas soccer team made its second straight NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance. The three seed Hogs played host to Memphis with a trip to the Elite 8 on the line. Arkansas came out hot finding the back of the net twice in the first half, but right before the break the Tigers were able to tie it all up at two goals apiece.
KHBS
Biden sending federal aid as New York digs out from huge snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped as much as 6 feet of snow in western and northern New York, the White House announced Monday. The emergency declaration...
KHBS
Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is making plans for her reelection campaign
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced plans for a reelection campaign in 2026. Sanders will take office as governor on Jan. 10, 2023. She won the general election held on Nov. 8, 2022. Sanders will transfer more than $2.5 million from her 2022 campaign to...
KHBS
Drone video captures rare newborn humpback whale calf sighting in California
MONTEREY, Calif. — A Monterey Bay whale-watching company has documented the first-ever newborn humpback calf found off the Monterey coast in California. Monterey Bay Whale Watch Company was hosting a whale-watching tour on Nov. 4 when they noticed something unusual in the water. A drone flight by Evan Brodsky,...
KHBS
Law enforcement releases new details in 14-year-old girl's disappearance
BARLING, Ark. — A 14-year-old Barling girl who went missing on her way to a babysitting job Monday afternoon was found by a neighbor the next morning, according to Philip Pevehouse, with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department. Police declined to publicly say what may have happened. "I think we...
Comments / 0