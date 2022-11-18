'Infectious Smile': Chappaqua Native Dies After 5-Year ALS Battle

Peekskill and Chappaqua native Doug DeSalvo has died after a battle with ALS. Photo Credit: White Funeral and Cremation Service

A man who grew up in Northern Westchester known for his intellectual curiosity and love of his family has died after a battle with ALS.

Doug DeSalvo, who grew up in Peekskill and Chappaqua, died on Friday, Nov. 11 at the age of 54, according to his obituary.

Born in Tarrytown in 1968, DeSalvo attended Horace Greenley High School in Chappaqua before transferring to the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut., his obituary said.

DeSalvo then earned his Bachelor's Degree at Radford University in Virginia before relocating to North Carolina in 2010, where he met his wife, Mitzi, according to his obituary.

Known for his passion for car racing, DeSalvo worked in automotive parts roles at several car dealerships before managing a regional wholesale auto parts business in North Carolina, his obituary said.

DeSalvo was also curious about complicated fields such as astrophysics, unexplained phenomena, and kinetics, and inspired others to also be intellectually curious as well.

"He challenged each of us to think outside the box too about our own lives and the world around us," his obituary said.

DeSalvo also busied himself with other interests and hobbies including disc golf, competing in and winning several tournaments, according to his obituary.

He also enjoyed spending time with family members, especially in the pool that he built at his beach home in North Carolina.

"We all love Doug’s infectious smile and humor. His special gift was his ability to develop deep relationships with family and friends through his presence, openness and compassion," his obituary said.

DeSalvo will be remembered for supporting his family and friends even through his illness, according to his obituary.

"Though we all tried to support him along his ALS journey, he really supported us: bringing us together and enriching our lives. Rest in peace Doug, you live in our hearts and help us smile through the tears," his obituary said.

DeSalvo is survived by his wife, Mitzi; his mother, Pat; his siblings, Chris, Donna, Carla, and Steve; his friend, Michael Barr; his stepchildren, Janelle, Erica, and Justin; and several nieces and nephews.

No service for DeSalvo has been planned thus far, but those wishing to send flowers are instead asked to donate to the ALS Foundation.

