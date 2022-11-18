Read full article on original website
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
US STOCKS-Retailer, energy boost helps Wall Street rally
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday in light trading volume as a sales forecast by Best Buy dampened concerns high inflation would lead to a dismal holiday shopping season while a bounce in oil prices helped lift energy shares. Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N shot...
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
Why GDS Holdings Plunged 25.1% on Tuesday
Shares of Chinese data center company GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) fell as much as 25.1% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares rallied some in afternoon trading but were still down 14.4% at 3 p.m. ET. So what. Management said revenue was up 14.9%...
These 2 Stocks Are Ripe for the Age of Cord-Cutting
The cord-cutting trend remains intact. Cable TV industry stalwarts like Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) lost over a million customers last quarter alone, brining cable television's U.S. headcount down to a little over 71 million subscribers, according to numbers from Leichtman Research Group. That's well below over 100 million paying cable customers as recently as 2014.
Why Zoom Video Stock Zoomed Lower on Tuesday
Shares of video-teleconferencing company Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) tumbled 7.3% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday, despite reporting a sizable earnings beat in its fiscal Q3 earnings report last night. Analysts had forecast Zoom would earn only $0.84 per share on sales of $1.1 billion. They were right about...
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Soaring interest rates and the prospect of a global recession weighed on the stock market in 2022, especially on growth stocks. The S&P 500 index has shed 18% of its value year to date. Despite this downturn, high-yielding dividend stocks held up and generally performed better than the broader market....
Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, PepsiCo & Walt Disney
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Is the Worst Over for Semiconductor Stocks & ETFs?
Semiconductor stocks had taken a beating this year, due to fears about global economic slowdown and soaring input costs. Many of them have rebounded in the past few weeks, particularly after cooler-than-expected inflation reports and better-than-feared results. Shares of world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor TSM surged after it was...
Nordstrom (JWN) Beats After Close, Stock Sells Off
With no market catalysts today, as we mentioned in this space ahead of the open, indices still climbed throughout the day, closing at or around session highs. The Dow, which saw 27 of 30 components close higher, gained +397 points, or +1.18%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose an identical +1.36%, with all 11 sectors in the S&P closing higher (with 10 of 11 up month to date [Consumer Discresh was lower]). Even the small-cap Russell 2000, which has been fighting to keep up of late, added +1.16% for the day.
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, OXY, MAR
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 580,725 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 58.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 55,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 11/20/2022
1. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares. The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index topped the list with over ~14% returns last week, amid a stronger dollar and strict lockdown conditions in the country.
3 Battered Tech Stocks with High Upside Potential
Most of the damage this year has been concentrated in the tech sector. With rising interest rates and a recession likely in the new year, speculative innovation firms have been hit the hardest. The shockwaves have spread to large-cap tech stocks as well. Hard-hit companies like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been feeling the pressure. Still, each firm can still recover from this downturn. The same can't be said for many of their smaller rivals in the tech scene. Let's compare these three innovative tech companies that have what it takes to persevere through another year of headwinds.
U.S. Stocks Continue To Turn In Strong Performance After Early Upward Move
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved mostly higher in early in the session on Tuesday and continue to turn in a strong performance in afternoon trading. With the upward move on the day, the Dow has reached a three-month intraday high. In recent trading, the major averages have reached new highs for...
Zoom Cuts Full-Year Guidance but This Indicator Suggests Better Times Ahead
Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) fell on Tuesday, approaching three-year lows, after management reduced its full-year revenue guidance. In response to its latest report, the analyst community reduced its price targets for Zoom stock across the board. Sure, Wall Street's lowering its expectations for the video conferencing software....
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares rise, U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed minutes
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Global equities rose on Tuesday while U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes for clues on U.S. interest rates and as China's COVID-19 restrictions weighed on sentiment. The Fed will release minutes of its November policy...
Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Investors might want to bet on Olympic Steel (ZEUS), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
