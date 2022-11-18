ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Southeastern to host Idaho in first round of FCS playoffs

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - After winning the Southland Conference championship and earning a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday. Southeastern (8-3) moved up six spots...
LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson named SEC Freshman of the Week again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - For the second time in as many weeks, LSU’s freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has earned SEC Freshman of the Week. Through five college games, Johnson has scored in double figures each game and she put up a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3FG) and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Northwestern State for her first career double-double. She also added 6 steals and 5 assists in that game. In Wednesday’s Field Trip game win over Houston Christian, she had 12 points, 5 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.
LSU gets past Akron in Cayman Island Classic semifinals

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman - The LSU men’s basketball team defeated Akron, 73-58, Tuesday afternoon at the John Gray Gymnasium in the semifinal game of the Cayman Islands Classic. The Tigers will play again on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT against either Nevada or Kansas State in the finals.
LSU moves into top 5 in latest CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-2, 6-1 SEC) have moved into the top five in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Tigers now sit at No. 5 and ride a five-game winning streak heading into the regular season finale against Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 26.
LSU moves up to No. 12 in AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU women’s basketball team moved up three spots to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll. LSU is set to take off for the Bimini, Bahamas on Tuesday where it will compete in the Goombay Splash. The Tigers will take on George Mason on...
49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. The kick-off press conference for...
Latest AP Top 25 poll released

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers remained in their position in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Tigers remained at No. 6. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 20:. 1. Georgia. 2. Ohio State. 3. Michigan.
LSU professor works on app to help treat serious mental illness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One LSU professor is on a mission to help people overcome serious mental illnesses in Louisiana through technology. Technology has come a long way, especially in the last few years. It’s continuing to advance as experts try to figure out ways to use it to help with mental illnesses.
Men and women graduate from BRPD 89th Basic Training Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several men and women graduated from the Baton Rouge Police Department’s 89th Basic Training Academy on Monday, Nov. 21. According to police, 18 new officers and one reserve officer are joining the ranks of BRPD. The graduation took place at the Louisiana State Police...
SU Law Center to host expungement intake event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is planning to host an expungement intake event. The event is planned for Tuesday, January 10, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E. Washington Street in Baton Rouge. The...
Help feed families in need this holiday season by buying a Coca-Cola Red Bag

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One in seven people are waking up today facing hunger in Louisiana. According to Feeding America, one in five are children facing hunger right now. It’s a sad reality we have here at home -- but it’s why Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed families in need this holiday season.
Groups seek sock donations for those in need

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has partnered with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine to take sock donations for those in need. The organizations are holding their 18th Annual Sock It to Me Drive between Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Friday, Dec. 16. Socks are...
BR area encouraged to support community on Small Business Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sandwiched between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. It’s a day aimed at giving smaller businesses a boost and helping them to compete with major retailers. “I call small business owners CEOs or chief everything officers. They are the janitors, sometimes...
BRFD: 2 displaced after house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an afternoon house fire Sunday, November 20. The fire broke out in the 2400 block of Germantown Drive around 1:20 p.m. and was under control just before 2 p.m. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene to find...
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD search for armed robbers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify individuals who allegedly robbed a food store on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to detectives, the accused robbed S&P food store located on 4383 Nicholson Drive. Officials say no injuries were reported. If you have any information...
