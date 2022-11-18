Read full article on original website
No. 3 Texas’ stunning loss headlines historically bad day for ranked teams
The first stretch of the season for women’s basketball is supposed to be the easiest for ranked teams. So far this season, that has not been the case for the Texas Longhorns and the other current members of the top-25 teams in the nation. According to Alexa Philippou of...
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA
The USC football squad punched its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game in dramatic fashion. A win over rival UCLA has them riding high in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. 48-45 was the final score of the back-and-forth contest that Caleb Williams the USC offense. Williams coming through in key moments […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
South Carolina football CB Cam Smith’s savage message after locking up Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt has been a force to be reckoned with in the college football scene. The star wide receiver is the backbone of the Volunteers’ devastating offensive attack. Against South Carolina football team, though, Hyatt was rendered ineffective by the Gamecocks’ defense shutting down his attempts to attack.
3 biggest Michigan concerns heading into Ohio State clash
It is all there for the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday when they travel to Columbus to take on their archrival Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams come into the game with 11-0 records, and the winner will clinch the Big Ten East Division title and earn a spot in the conference title game. But there’s a […] The post 3 biggest Michigan concerns heading into Ohio State clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s responses to question about Alabama football future after Auburn game
Alabama football is going to miss out on the CFP Playoff after already losing twice in 2022. That’s a huge disappointment for a team who is usually one of the last four left in the country. Ahead of the Iron Bowl against Auburn this weekend, star quarterback Bryce Young and standout linebacker Will Anderson refused […] The post Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s responses to question about Alabama football future after Auburn game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: 1 ‘obstacle’ preventing Deion Sanders hire in FBS
Deion Sanders has led the Jackson State Tigers to their first unbeaten season in program history, a monumental feat that has seen his hat thrown into the ring for seemingly every vacant college football coaching job in the FBS. Sanders has been linked to Auburn, Nebraska, Colorado and South Florida, to name a few. Given […] The post Rumor: 1 ‘obstacle’ preventing Deion Sanders hire in FBS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman’s glaring weakness that Warriors’ G League is squeezing out of him
James Wiseman’s career with the Golden State Warriors has been, for lack of a better term, extremely disappointing. The former second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has struggled immensely in his first few years in the league. Injuries haven’t helped his development, but he hasn’t looked like an NBA-ready talent when he took the floor.
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
TCU football’s Sonny Dykes throws Max Duggan’s hat in the ring for Heisman Trophy
TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes believes quarterback Max Duggan should be in the Heisman Trophy conversation, per Steven Johnson. “Sonny Dykes says Max Duggan deserves to be a Heisman finalist and in New York for the ceremony. Says if you watch TCU play, you can’t help, but notice what he means to the team,” […] The post TCU football’s Sonny Dykes throws Max Duggan’s hat in the ring for Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Penn State football gets hopeful injury updates on 2 top NFL Draft prospects
Penn State football has thrived to the tune of a 9-2 record, thanks in large part to stars and top NFL Draft prospects on both sides of the ball, namely offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Unfortunately, both Fashanu and Porter have been sidelined for the last few games, leaving holes on […] The post Penn State football gets hopeful injury updates on 2 top NFL Draft prospects appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Day, Ohio State football out to avenge ‘scars’ from 2021 Michigan loss
Ohio State football suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of Michigan last season. Ryan Day is aiming to lead the Buckeyes to a rebound victory this year against their rival. Day commented on Ohio State’s motivation ahead of their upcoming clash with the Wolverines following last year’s defeat, per ESPN. “I think you’re shaped […] The post Ryan Day, Ohio State football out to avenge ‘scars’ from 2021 Michigan loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4-star Ohio State football QB Brock Glenn shockingly flips to Florida State
Brock Glenn, a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, threw the Ohio State football program a curveball when he officially flipped his commitment from the Buckeyes to the Florida State Seminoles. Glenn, a star at Lausanne Collegiate School, posted a hype video on his Twitter account after making the huge decision on his college […] The post 4-star Ohio State football QB Brock Glenn shockingly flips to Florida State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss football, become new head coach of Auburn after Egg Bowl
The Auburn Tigers are reportedly keeping a close eye on Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin. It’s a topic that will continue to swirl around Kiffin as the 2022 college football season’s end nears. That’s not to mention the rumors that there’s a potential that Kiffin would be making the jump to Auburn after […] The post RUMOR: Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss football, become new head coach of Auburn after Egg Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Patriots on Thanksgiving
The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a very humbling 40-3 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys in Minneapolis last Sunday. Kirk Cousins and the offense could not get anything going. The Vikings Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots is not likely to be much easier. The Patriots boast one of the league’s best defenses. They lead the NFL in a number of defensive categories. That is sure to make things interesting as the Vikings look to get back on track this week.
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia’s transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former
Kansas rewards Lance Leipold with contract extension through '29
Kansas coach Lance Leipold, who has resuscitated the Jayhawks' football team in just his second season, has agreed to a new contract that includes an extension through 2029, sources told ESPN.
College Football Playoff chair gives USC checklist to make top-4
The latest College Football Playoff rankings dropped on Tuesday night, and the USC Trojans currently sit at no. 6. Despite a huge 48-45 win over Pac-12 rival UCLA, the Trojans still haven’t done enough to crack the top-4 of the rankings, largely because of the strength of the LSU Tigers’- who sit at no. 5- […] The post College Football Playoff chair gives USC checklist to make top-4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Definitely a counterpunch’: Jim Harbaugh clears the air about jab at Ryan Day ahead of Michigan-Ohio State battle
Jim Harbaugh took a jab at Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day a year ago following the Michigan Wolverines’ win over their bitter rivals at home. Prior to that contest, Day made a comment that the Buckeyes will score 100 on Michigan. When the Wolverines eked out a 42-27 in Ann Arbor against Ohio […] The post ‘Definitely a counterpunch’: Jim Harbaugh clears the air about jab at Ryan Day ahead of Michigan-Ohio State battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football’s former 5-star running back makes major transfer portal decision
Alabama football former 5-star running back Trey Sanders is reportedly entering the transfer portal, per The Athletic’s Max Olson. Olson also reports that Sanders had 528 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns during his Crimson Tide career. Alabama is known as one of the best college football recruiting programs in the nation. Nick Saban’s ability to […] The post Alabama football’s former 5-star running back makes major transfer portal decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
