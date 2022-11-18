Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Agency swoops for two violinists and a cellist
London-based Intermusica. which is hooevring up new talent, has signed South Korean violinist Clara-Jumi Kang for worldwide management. Kung, who lives in Munich won a scholarship to Juilliard at age seven. Elsewhere, the Spanish-born violinist Francisco Fullana has signed on for North America with Stefana Atlas at Arabella Arts. And...
Women In Film And Television International Sets New President, Susan Liddy Takes Over From Outgoing Helene Granqvist
Irish academic Susan Liddy has been elected as the new president of Women in Film and Television International (WIFTI), replacing Swedish producer Helene Granqvist who has been in the role since 2018. Founded in 1997, WIFTI has led the way in advocating for better representation and conditions for women working in the screen industries. The umbrella body encompasses 50 WIFT and WIFT partner chapters worldwide. Liddy is a lecturer at the Department of Media and Communication Studies at the University of Limerick. She is also on the board of the Irish Film Institute, the Writers Guild of Ireland and Raising Films Ireland,...
Roger Waters Drops Ominous New Version Of Pink Floyd Classic 'Comfortably Numb'
The Pink Floyd co-founder says there's a "wakeup call" hidden inside this dark new take on the classic track.
