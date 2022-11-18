Irish academic Susan Liddy has been elected as the new president of Women in Film and Television International (WIFTI), replacing Swedish producer Helene Granqvist who has been in the role since 2018. Founded in 1997, WIFTI has led the way in advocating for better representation and conditions for women working in the screen industries. The umbrella body encompasses 50 WIFT and WIFT partner chapters worldwide. Liddy is a lecturer at the Department of Media and Communication Studies at the University of Limerick. She is also on the board of the Irish Film Institute, the Writers Guild of Ireland and Raising Films Ireland,...

26 MINUTES AGO