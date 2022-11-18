ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement

For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss

The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
SEATTLE, WA
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals

The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon

The Denver Broncos running back room looks a whole lot more different than it did heading into Monday. After yet another loss- and another fumble– the Broncos elected to release Melvin Gordon. Shortly after that, the team announced that fellow halfback Chase Edmonds has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according […] The post Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions

Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and […] The post Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA

The USC football squad punched its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game in dramatic fashion. A win over rival UCLA has them riding high in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. 48-45 was the final score of the back-and-forth contest that Caleb Williams the USC offense. Williams coming through in key moments […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss

Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of […] The post Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Los Angeles, CA
