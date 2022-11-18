Read full article on original website
Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist
Justin Fields has been having an excellent second year in the league for the Chicago Bears. After a ho-hum first season with the team, Fields has found his groove, using his abilities to wreak havoc on defenses. Unfortunately, the QB seemingly suffered a devastating shoulder injury after Week 11. Initially,...
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss
The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
3 Vikings most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings were riding high heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season after pulling off a wild victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They ended up crashing back down to earth after they got absolutely destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon by a score of 40-3.
Justin Jefferson drops truth bomb after Vikings’ ugly loss to Cowboys
Justin Jefferson recently revealed the silver lining of the Minnesota Vikings’ devastating blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Chris Tomasson. “We’re still 8-2. That’s something to be proud of,” Jefferson said. There is no question that Minnesota’s 40-3 defeat at the hands of Dallas was...
Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills
The Detroit Lions are in search of their fourth consecutive win on the season. In their way is the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Their health may also be an obstacle to overcome. Despite not practicing on Monday, the Lions had to file an injury report with the NFL. On this injury...
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals
The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow reveals message he gave Kenny Pickett after avenging brutal Week 1 loss to Steelers
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had Week 11’s rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers circled on their calendars, as they had been seeking to return the favor to their AFC North rivals after losing to the Steelers at home in Week 1, 23-20. The Bengals completed that goal, as...
Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos running back room looks a whole lot more different than it did heading into Monday. After yet another loss- and another fumble– the Broncos elected to release Melvin Gordon. Shortly after that, the team announced that fellow halfback Chase Edmonds has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according […] The post Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Freeman drops major Notre Dame football Tyler Buchner injury update
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football have come a long way since it was announced that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner would miss four months after suffering a shoulder injury back in September. Now, it appears that the four-month timeline might not still apply, given that the Fighting Irish are surging...
Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions
Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and […] The post Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA
The USC football squad punched its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game in dramatic fashion. A win over rival UCLA has them riding high in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. 48-45 was the final score of the back-and-forth contest that Caleb Williams the USC offense. Williams coming through in key moments […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I can’t see nothing’: Mecole Hardman destroys TV watching Chargers-Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman certainly missed a thrilling ending for Patrick Mahomes and co. against the Los Angeles Chargers after he broke his TV in frustration. Hardman, who is currently on the injured reserve due to an illness to the abdomen, was so invested in the Week...
RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts drops truth bomb on thrilling comeback win over Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season last Monday night, and it looked like a second consecutive loss was on the horizon against the Indianapolis Colts. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts would not have anything to do with that process and led the Eagles to late 4th-quarter comeback.
South Carolina football CB Cam Smith’s savage message after locking up Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt has been a force to be reckoned with in the college football scene. The star wide receiver is the backbone of the Volunteers’ devastating offensive attack. Against South Carolina football team, though, Hyatt was rendered ineffective by the Gamecocks’ defense shutting down his attempts to attack.
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops Zach Wilson bombshell after Week 11 debacle vs. Patriots
Zach Wilson had another forgettable performance for the New York Jets in Week 11, and it was another blow for the young quarterback in what has been a rather disastrous campaign. Things have gone so bad for Wilson that he now seems to be in danger of losing his spot as New York’s QB1.
Micah Parsons practicing new role with Cowboys will make NFL teams tremble in fear
Not only is Micah Parsons healthy heading to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 12 game against the New York Giants, but he is also doing extra practices that will keep other NFL teams on their toes. Parsons was actually spotted taking a snap at running back during Tuesday’s practice, prompting...
Justin Fields’ message to teammates after loss to Falcons makes him anti-Zach Wilson
Two players with polar-opposite responses to nearly the same situation in Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New York Jets signal caller Zach Wilson will face off for the first time in their young careers this Sunday. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team’s defense in the locker...
Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss
Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of […] The post Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
