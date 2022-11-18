Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina woman dies in head-on crash on I-40; other driver was impaired, troopers say
Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham died at the scene, troopers said.
abcnews4.com
Fatal crash on Red Bank Road leaves pedestrian dead, according to SCHP
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a pedestrian was killed after being struck on Red Bank Road Tuesday morning. At 12:10 a.m. a pedestrian was struck by a Lincoln Town Car while heading south on Red Bank Road, according to a police report. The...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Arrest Winston Salem Man On South Carolina Fugitive Warrant
A Winston Salem man was arrested on Saturday, November 19th by Taylorsville Police. He was served with a fugitive warrant from the state of South Carolina. 34-year old Charles Emmanuel Brantley was in possession at the time of his arrest, with a rental truck that he allegedly failed to return to a company in South Carolina.
Troopers investigating deadly auto vs. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that killed a pedestrian in Berkeley County. Cpl. David Jones said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road when a Lincoln Town Car headed southbound struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene and […]
WBTM
Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina
A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 16-year-old
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old deemed a "runaway." Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, was last seen by family on Nov. 17. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-ft tall and weighing 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, grey jeans, and green/grey Nike shoes.
abcnews4.com
NCPD searching for missing runaway teenager
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing runaway teenager. Michael Gadsden, 16, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 15, wearing grey sweatpants and a white hoodie. If you see Michael, contact Detective Cameron Miller at (843) 740- 2521 (office) or (843)...
CCSO: Woman arrested after DUI crash injures one
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a woman on one charge of driving under the influence after a Monday evening crash injured one person. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Maybank Highway around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a collision. EMS and fire crews were already […]
abcnews4.com
Toddler found abandoned in Charleston apartment; Parents, on trip to New York, arrested
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man and woman from Charleston are facing charges after leaving their young child alone in an apartment to take a trip to New York, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. On Thursday, Nov. 17, at around 2 p.m., officers responded...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
Deputies search for missing Buncombe Co. woman
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Weaverville woman.
live5news.com
Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in NC head-on crash
A truck was going south, crossed the median and collided head-on with a truck going north.
abcnews4.com
Victim's loved ones respond to murder suspect out on bond
A Colleton County man accused of killing his girlfriend last November is no longer behind bars. County Circuit Court records indicate Billy Head III bonded out on Monday. Head is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Patricia Grooms but claims he did so in self-defense. “He’ll be able to celebrate...
live5news.com
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a homicide victim whose body was found in a home in Goose Creek Friday night. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Tamara Glover. Deputies responded to a home in...
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in North Carolina
A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Highway 52 crash
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has released the name of the victim who passed way due to injuries sustained in a car crash on Highway 52 on November 13. The driver has been identified as Leann Crider, an 89-year-old from Ohio. Crider was transported...
abcnews4.com
Gun found in parking lot of Colleton County High School during K9 search, district says
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A gun was found Monday in a vehicle in the parking lot of Colleton County High School, according to the school district. The campus is seeing an increased presence of law enforcement officers due to "recent community violence that has affected the school climate and culture," a spokesperson for the district says.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
Two people killed in wreck on Interstate 65
Two people were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65, Alabama state troopers said. A crash occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday and claimed the lives of two men. Esteban E. Morales, 25, of Hickory, North Carolina, was driving the 2021 Toyota Rav4 when it struck the...
Comments / 1