Colleton County, SC

WBTM

Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina

A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
STUART, VA
abcnews4.com

North Charleston Police searching for runaway 16-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old deemed a "runaway." Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, was last seen by family on Nov. 17. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-ft tall and weighing 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, grey jeans, and green/grey Nike shoes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD searching for missing runaway teenager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing runaway teenager. Michael Gadsden, 16, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 15, wearing grey sweatpants and a white hoodie. If you see Michael, contact Detective Cameron Miller at (843) 740- 2521 (office) or (843)...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Woman arrested after DUI crash injures one

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a woman on one charge of driving under the influence after a Monday evening crash injured one person. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Maybank Highway around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a collision. EMS and fire crews were already […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Victim's loved ones respond to murder suspect out on bond

A Colleton County man accused of killing his girlfriend last November is no longer behind bars. County Circuit Court records indicate Billy Head III bonded out on Monday. Head is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Patricia Grooms but claims he did so in self-defense. “He’ll be able to celebrate...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a homicide victim whose body was found in a home in Goose Creek Friday night. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Tamara Glover. Deputies responded to a home in...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Alabama Now

Two people killed in wreck on Interstate 65

Two people were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65, Alabama state troopers said. A crash occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday and claimed the lives of two men. Esteban E. Morales, 25, of Hickory, North Carolina, was driving the 2021 Toyota Rav4 when it struck the...
BUTLER COUNTY, AL

