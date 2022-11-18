ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia travel plaza renovations announced by Gov. Justice

By Seth McVey, Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday, November 18, 2022, new plans to renovate the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas.

The West Virginia Parkways Authority officially approved the plans at their meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas will be closed beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, to begin demolition and site redevelopment. Both travel plazas will be rebuilt from the ground up.

But if you’re worried about the plaza being closed, Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the WV Parkways Authority said there is already a plan in place.

“The fueling stations will remain open through the entirety of the project so the tractor-trailer drivers, the passenger car, and vehicle travelers will still be able to still stop and get fuel. We’ll have restrooms facilities on sight by the fueling area so we put a wonderful transition plan in place,” Miller said.

The Parkways Authority plans to close down both plazas in February 2023 to start construction. The Morton Travel Plaza is also on the list of projects but construction won’t start until 2025.

Governor Justice said with more than three million people going through the turnpike and plazas, it gives the chance to showcase what the Mountain State has to offer.

“Each year 3.3 million people, double the population of West Virginia, drive on the WV Turnpike. This is our chance to show them Almost Heaven, West Virginia. So we better not screw it up, and now we’re going to have the best facilities that showcase everything that West Virginia has to offer. Because we want all 3.3 million people to walk away with a positive image of our great state. So I am incredibly proud to showcase these new plazas today and I can’t wait to break ground on the project next year.”

Governor Jim Justice

In May 2022, the Parkways Authority approved $152 Million spread over three fiscal years to revamp the WV Turnpike’s travel plazas. Plans were based on results of a 2021 survey of Turnpike travelers.

The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, picnic area, and pet relief areas. The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive-through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.

Construction of the new travel plazas is expected to be completed by late 2024.

