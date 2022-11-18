ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Local tribe receives funding to improve air quality

By Faith Rodriquez
 4 days ago
Arizona tribes, including the Cocopah Indian Tribe, receive funding for air quality

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cocopah Indian Tribe is among those awarded air monitoring grant funding to help improve air quality.

Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced that over $1.5 million will go to Arizona tribes to improve air quality in communities and support air monitoring projects.

The Navajo Nation, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Cocopah Indian Tribe, and Pima County Flood Control were awarded these air monitoring grants.

The press release also mentioned Arizona received more than $405,300 to continue monitoring and replacing aging equipment protecting against air pollutants.

“Today’s investments will support critical efforts that will clean and improve the air quality for Arizonans and tribal communities. We will continue working to secure investments like these that keep Arizonans healthy and safe,” said Senator Kelly.

“Arizonans’ health, our communities’ safety, and our state’s economic future depend on clean air. Today’s grants will improve air quality and protect tribes and Arizona communities from dangerous pollutants, ensuring Arizona remains a healthy and safe place to call home,” said Senator Sinema.

Here are the recipients and award descriptions from the press release:

Primary Applicant Amount Two-sentence Project Description
Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community $404,372.00 Recipient will hire additional staff to support the air quality program activities. Additional staff will support the air program needs in quality assurance and data management to fulfill the EPA ambient monitoring requirements to ensure that the data meets its quality objective.
The Navajo Nation $486,000.00 Recipient will evaluate whether the emission of pollutants from oil and gas facilities impacts human health and environment of neighboring Navajo communities. The data collected will be used to address community concerns of health impacts of oil and gas facilities and the funds will address health outcome disparities from pollution combined with COVID-19 concerns.
PCFC - Pima County Flood Control $488,210.33 Recipient will deploy and operate additional low-cost outdoor air pollution sensors at Pima County schools. This will improve exposure measurements of selected air pollutants for the entire population, especially identified environmental justice locations.
Cocopah Indian Tribe $185,029.00 Recipient will establish long term air quality monitoring capacity at the Cocopah Indian Tribe through the deployment of air monitors, data collection and analysis, staff training, and community outreach.
