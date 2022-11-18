ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SFGate

Mother, friends, performers among dead at Colorado gay club

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A loving boyfriend. A 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform. A mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. These are among the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
SFGate

Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES, Featuring Entertainment and Media Leaders, Returns In-Person Jan. 6

Variety returns with its popular Entertainment Summit at CES in-person, exploring how new technologies and innovation are steering the future of film, TV, digital media, gaming and more, on Jan. 6 at the Aria in Las Vegas. The event will be headlined by Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman, Universal Studio Group; and Marc D’Amelio, executive producer and star of “The D’Amelio Show” and co-founder of D’Amelio Brands; and Dixie D’Amelio, digital creator, musical artist, star of “The D’Amelio Show” and co-founder of D’Amelio Brands.
SFGate

Hollywood Hills Chihuahua killed by LA's famous cougar, P-22

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy