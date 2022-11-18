Read full article on original website
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
The unassuming 1950s housewife could become California's first-ever saint.
Mother, friends, performers among dead at Colorado gay club
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A loving boyfriend. A 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform. A mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. These are among the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds.
Review: Wrenching and riveting, 'The Son' leaves you shaken
If you don't have children, you will likely walk out of "The Son" shaken and deeply moved
Southern California Home of Late Music Industry Legend Hits the Right Note for $3M
A Southern California home owned by a music industry legend is now available for the first time. The late Donald James Leslie, inventor of the Leslie speaker, built this five-bedroom home in Altadena in 1958 and raised his family there. The residence came on the market a couple of months ago for $3 million.
Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES, Featuring Entertainment and Media Leaders, Returns In-Person Jan. 6
Variety returns with its popular Entertainment Summit at CES in-person, exploring how new technologies and innovation are steering the future of film, TV, digital media, gaming and more, on Jan. 6 at the Aria in Las Vegas. The event will be headlined by Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman, Universal Studio Group; and Marc D’Amelio, executive producer and star of “The D’Amelio Show” and co-founder of D’Amelio Brands; and Dixie D’Amelio, digital creator, musical artist, star of “The D’Amelio Show” and co-founder of D’Amelio Brands.
Hollywood Hills Chihuahua killed by LA's famous cougar, P-22
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
This San Francisco Denny's is the most expensive in California
I ordered the Lumberjack Slam and spent nearly an arm and a leg.
21 Completely Bonkers Home Design Choices That Don't Make A Bit Of Sense
I want to have a word with the builders and contractors who approved of these designs.
Morrissey strikes again at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre
This charming man continues to provoke.
