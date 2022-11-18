ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Jackson Hole to open on Friday, Nov. 25

By Evan Thomason
 4 days ago
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Jackson Hole Ski Resort is excited to begin it's winter season on Friday, Nov. 25. The resort has made some upgrades during this past offseason to give a better experience to skiers and snowboarders.

Jackson Hole has purchased new products for their snowmaking. New snow blowers will be able to produce more snow in a shorter amount of time. The mountain resort has been working on putting these gadgets higher up in the mountain. They are hoping they can open a greater variety of trails for earlier in the season.

Another upgrade is that the iconic Thunder lift is being replaced by a brand new Thunder lift. The Thunder lift last received upgrades in the late 80's. Even though it is completely operational, the resort is hoping to speed up the lift. Instead of just having one cable, they put slow cables for getting on and dropping off and faster cables for the transport between the two stations. This will cut the travel time on this lift in half.

Jackson Hole is also putting a limit on how many people can be on the slope daily. They want the people riding on the mountain to not deal with long lines for lifts as much. This will cut off anyone trying to ride lifts last minute after full capacity has been announced.

The resort is stressing us to book tickets in advance. Jackson Hole is even putting up pick up boxes for the first time this year. Riders can book tickets in advance and pick them up from these boxes so they don't have to wait in the long ticket sale lines.

Jackson Hole is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekends.

