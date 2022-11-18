ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Former NC State player arrested for allegedly stalking, harassing coach Dave Doeren

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnEcO_0jFy9s7300

Former North Carolina State player Joseph Boletepeli has been arrested for allegedly stalking and threatening coach Dave Doeren.

Boletepeli, 22, has been charged with misdemeanor stalking and resisting arrest as he tried to get away from officers as they arrested him this week. The former defensive lineman was on NC State’s roster from 2018-19 and is accused of threatening Doeren in a tweet earlier this month that said he was going to "get him" in reference to the head coach.

Court records also describe the former NCSU defender sending harassing text messages and showing up at Doeren's office in a way that "would cause a reasonable person to suffer substantial emotional distress by placing that person in fear of death, bodily injury ... or the safety of the person's immediate family."

Boletepeli had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks across six games in two seasons at NC State. He transferred to Maryland after the 2019 season and played in four games with eight tackles and a tackle for loss. He didn’t record a statistic in 2021 for the Terrapins.

Doeren and his coaching staff recruited Boletepeli, a Raleigh native, to come to NC State. Doeren has been the Wolfpack head coach since 2013.

Boletepeli's arrest comes just days after a former Virginia football player allegedly shot and killed three members of the Cavaliers’ football team and wounded another. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry were killed Sunday night in a parking garage on campus while Mike Hollins was wounded. Christopher Darnell Jones was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting and is facing three second-degree murder charges.

As part of his bond conditions, Boletepeli has to wear an ankle monitor and cannot go near NC State.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Driver charged after head-on crash in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A driver was charged Thursday after a head-on crash in Wake Forest. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Stony Hill Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital after the crash. Police told the WRAL Breaking News Tracker there were children in the minivan,...
WAKE FOREST, NC
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
RALEIGH, NC
bpr.org

Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process

Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

'Something needed to be done': Black man illegally searched and arrested in 1990 raid reacts to town of Chapel Hill's apology 32 years later

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The town of Chapel Hill is trying to right a wrong from three decades ago. The Chapel Hill Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to apologize for the town’s role in a Nov. 16, 1990, raid when dozens of Black patrons at a North Graham Street club near West Franklin Street were unlawfully searched and arrested.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
133K+
Followers
142K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy