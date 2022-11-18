ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills' game was moved to Detroit, now they have a new challenge: Getting to Detroit

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
It was no surprise when the NFL moved the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. Western New York is getting a massive snowfall. There has been a lake-effect snow warning from the National Weather Service for most of the week.

The only surprise is it took so long for the NFL to make the decision, which came late Thursday afternoon. The other surprise is that the Bills hadn't left Buffalo by Friday morning.

That was a bit shortsighted. The Bills planned to have a normal Friday of preparation, but good luck with that.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin highlighted the issues facing the team:

Bills coach Sean McDermott said the team still wanted to leave for Detroit on Saturday afternoon, as they normally would for a road game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. That seems like it's cutting things close.

The Bills canceled practice for Friday, but met on Zoom. There was an issue with that too, as some players lost power according to Wolfe.

McDermott said after he was done with his coaching duties, he had to shovel snow. And there was a lot of shoveling to be done in Buffalo.

The Bills and Browns are scheduled to play at Ford Field at 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. Assuming the Bills get there on time.

