dexerto.com
How to get Scyther, Scizor & Kleavor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Evolution guide
If you’re looking to add Scyther to your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, we’ve got the best locations to find one on the Paldea map as well as details of how to evolve it into Scizor. It’s no secret that Gen 1 creatures from the Kanto region...
dexerto.com
How to get Wooper & Quagsire in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: In-game trade location
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet still has a method for finding the original blue form of Wooper, not just Paldean Wooper. Here, we’ll show you a simple NPC in-game trade to get it and Quagsire. The Gen 9 Dex has added a brand-new Wooper form, Paldean Wooper, and it’s got...
dexerto.com
How to find Legendary Chein-Pao in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: all stake locations
There’s a brand-new group of Legendary Pokemon for players to discover and catch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, known as the Dark Quartet. Here’s how trainers traveling across Paldea can find and catch one of the four, Chien-Pao. While traveling the vast Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet &...
dexerto.com
Where to find Magikarp & Gyrados in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Generation 1’s iconic flopping fish Magikarp and its fearsome evolution Gyarados return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how trainers can find both of these Pokemon around the Paldea region. There of plenty of Pokemon returning from earlier Generations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including iconic Pokemon like...
dexerto.com
Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Trainers going through Scarlet & Violet can find one of Generation 1’s most iconic Pokemon, Jigglypuff, throughout the Paldea region. Here’s everything you need to know about catching the Jigglypuff family in Generation 9. Plenty of fan-favorite Pokemon return in Scarlet & Violet, meaning players will need to...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review: A Fantastic Pokemon Game Let Down by Performance Struggles
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features. The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 trick saves players money when getting loadouts
Tommey is one of the premier names in Warzone 2 and he’s got an interesting tip for players that will save them money when picking up loadouts. Warzone 2’s loadout system is quite different from its predecessor, and that change hasn’t been flawless. The switch to placing these custom classes inside Stronghold locations has already yielded a few problems, with this strange money bug at the top of the list.
dexerto.com
How to claim free Overwatch 2 Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko highlight intros
Overwatch 2 is giving away free Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kirikon highlight intros for the new heroes. Let’s get into how to claim the prizes. Overwatch 2‘s release has successfully breathed new life into Blizzard’s FPS franchise. The sequel brought tons of new changes including a switch...
dexerto.com
Star Citizen IAE 2952: How to play Star Citizen for free during Intergalactic Aerospace Expo
Star Citizen, the massively popular but still in-development multiplayer space flight game, is going to be available to play for free during the upcoming IAE 2952 event. Players have been eager to finally get their hands on the full capabilities of Star Citizen for almost a decade. Ever since the space exploration MMO was announced back in 2012, prospective travelers marveled at the scale that Star Citizen promised.
dexerto.com
How to get Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: locations and Eeveelutions explained
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will likely be eager to spot an Eevee for their starting team. This guide will tell you where to find an adorable Eevee, and how to evolve it into one of its eight Eeveelutions. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will again be able to look...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs revert Season One footstep audio increase
Infinity Ward appear to have reverted a much-criticized increase to footstep audio that accompanied Modern Warfare 2 Season One, which adjusted footstep volume by up to 75%. Modern Warfare 2 Season One dropped on November 16, bringing the first installment of post-launch content to Infinity Ward’s 2022. Alongside Shoot...
dexerto.com
Best landing spots on Warzone 2 Al Mazrah map
With the launch of Warzone 2, players are all set to explore the vast new map of Al Mazrah. So, here are some of the best landing spots on the map to start things off on a positive note. What Verdansk was to the original Warzone, Al Mazrah is the...
dexerto.com
Tatsugiri spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Colors & Commander ability explained
If you’re traveling through Paldea and see bits of sushi on the ground, don’t be alarmed. Tatsugiri is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Mimicry Pokemon, taking on the appearance of Sushi and teaming up with Dondozo. While the Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is based on...
dexerto.com
How to get Basculin and Basculegion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Basculin and Basculegion are returning fish Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Both are mean-looking fish who are capable of doing some damage. Here’s where to find a wild Basculin and how to get its evolved form Basculegion. Basculin returns in Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, although its evolved form,...
dotesports.com
Best tips to complete Modern Warfare 2’s Low Profile Special Ops mission
In Modern Warfare 2, Special Ops provides the best mission for players who are looking for a fun and exciting cooperative experience with a friend. In the first assignment, Low Profile, players are tasked with infiltrating an enemy base in order to steal three pieces of radioactive equipment from terrorist forces.
dexerto.com
Viral TikTok reveals easiest way to get M13B in Warzone 2 DMZ
The M13B is the crown jewel of DMZ and this viral TikTok showcases the easiest way to add it to your Warzone 2 collection. Call of Duty’s brand-new DMZ mode brings a touch of extraction-type shooters like Escape From Tarkov to the world’s biggest FPS franchise. There are...
dexerto.com
How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Quaxly, Fuecoco & Sprigatito
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to pick between one of three starter species before they can get out and explore Gen 9’s Paldea region. However, some may be wondering where to find the starters, and how to obtain the other two options later in the game. Pokemon...
dexerto.com
How to unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Trainers can work together to participate in more difficult 5 and 6-Star Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and taking on these raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a brand-new feature in Generation 9, similar to Mega Evolution or...
dexerto.com
How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge & Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Ceruledge and Armarouge are two of the most anticipated Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. Here is how trainers can catch their pre-evolution Charcadet and what they need to do to evolve it. During a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer shown in September 2022, TPCi debuted Ceruledge and Armarouge, two humanoid...
dexerto.com
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless review: Huge battery, great sound
The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless claims to provide 300 hours of battery life alongside high-quality audio, but does it stand up to its claims?. HyperX’s popularity has grown tenfold over the last few years, largely thanks to its high-quality products like the Pulsefire Haste Wireless mouse and limited edition collaborations with some of the biggest content creators on the internet.
