Essex County, NJ

‘Students Come First’ slate wins SOMA BOE election

This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In the Nov. 8 election for South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education, the voters spoke and elected the “Students Come First” slate of challengers Nubia Wilson, Regina Eckert and William R. Gifford III. Current board members Thair Joshua, Erin Siders and Johanna Wright did not seek reelection.
Redwood celebrates Blue Ribbon status with student, staff, former principals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School celebrated its Blue Ribbon status with a special parade for students, staff and former Redwood principals on Nov. 7. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a U.S. Department of Education award program that recognizes exemplary public and nonpublic schools on a yearly basis.
JFS launches new older adult case management services

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ older adult case management is a free program that focuses on the unique needs of each person to help older adults adjust to life changes and plan for their futures. This new program is made possible by a donation from Carrie and Jed Nussbaum, of the Short Hills section of Millburn.
Wynona’s House screens documentary on online grooming and exploitation

NEWARK, NJ — The Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center presented its second event in its 2022 Training and Workshops on Child Maltreatment series, titled “Child Safety in the Dawn of the Metaverse – Are We Ready for This New Frontier?” On Nov. 14 at Montclair State University, Wynona’s House was the first to stream a newly released, award-winning documentary in the tristate area. The film is an investigation into the world of online grooming and exploitation, a present-day reality for one in seven children online.
Glen Ridge residents complain of persistent power outages

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — According to two Lorraine Street residents — and their account is supported by neighbors — the area where they live is beleaguered by electric power failures that seem to occur without rhyme or reason. The residents are Henry Passapera and Rick Deutsch, and...
R.A. Heim

Multiple payments coming your way from the state government

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
West Orange HS golfer Samantha Galantini signs with Quinnipiac University

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School star golfer Samantha Galantini has signed with Quinnipiac University. A ceremony celebrating the signing was held at the high school on Nov. 16 and attended by family, friends, and fellow athletes. “Samantha has impressed me more than many other athletes,” said...
Mountainside Medical Center awarded thrombectomy-capable certification

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Glen Ridge has earned thrombectomy-capable certification from The Joint Commission for the hospital’s stroke program. The mission of The Joint Commission is to improve health care for the public “by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to...
caribbeannationalweekly.com

US resident missing in Jamaica

Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
A look back at the 1992 Nutley HS state title football season

NUTLEY, NJ — Back in September, prior to kickoff in the season opener between the Nutley High School football team and Bloomfield at Tangorra Field/Park Oval in Nutley, a group of men were standing on the field being introduced to the crowd. One of the men was Rich San...
CBS New York

Ambulance crashes, overturns on Garden State Parkway

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- An ambulance ended up on its side after crashing Friday morning in New Jersey.The accident happened at the Garden State Parkway North Union toll plaza in Hillside.Police say a patient with a pre-existing injury was taken to a local hospital by another ambulance.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
PIX11

SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]

