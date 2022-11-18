ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Don’t want to cook Thanksgiving? These Stanislaus County, Modesto-area restaurants are open

By Marijke Rowland
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkktF_0jFy8m1i00

As the busiest eating holiday of the year fast approaches, Central Valley diners who would rather not make turkey with all the trimmings at home have a number of area restaurants to choose from instead.

People looking for some help with their Thanksgiving feast can get full sit-down meals or to-go orders from local eateries large and small. A number of national chains will be open and serving special Thanksgiving menus. And some locally owned independent places also will offer their own takes on the festive fall holiday.

Here’s a look at some of the area restaurants that will be open and serving holiday meals or take-home feasts on Thanksgiving in Stanislaus County:

Black Bear Diner : Both the Modesto and Turlock locations will be open and offering three-course Thanksgiving dinners with your choice of turkey ($25.99 Modesto, $27.99 Turlock), ham ($24.99, $26.99) or prime rib ($27.99, $32.99). Smaller portions and children’s sizes also are available. First-come, first-serve seating. Modesto, 2200 Plaza Pkwy., 209-529-1440, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving; Turlock, 3050 N. Tegner Road, 209-632-3000; open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Crostini Restaurant : A special Thanksgiving menu plus a full regular menu will be available. Call for pricing, orders and reservations. 811 W Hawkeye Ave, Turlock, 209-632-3665; open 8 a.m. to 4 .m. Thanksgiving.

The Fruit Yard : It will serve a Thanksgiving buffet with turkey, fixings, prime rib, crab legs, salmon, shrimp, ham and more ($60 per adult, $16 children ages 4 to 10). Reservations are required for parties of six or larger. It’s also offering take-home meals for 10 to 12 by pre-order. 7948 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto, 209-577-3093; open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Golden Corral: it will offer the full buffet at regular menu prices. 737 McHenry Ave, Modesto, 209-238-0885; open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Johnny Carino’s: It’s providing a special Thanksgiving menu ($21.99) and its regular menu. For take-home meals contact the catering department. 3401 Dale Road Bldg. C, Modesto, 209-578-9432; open noon to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Magnolia Southern Kitchen: A Thanksgiving buffet with roast turkey, smoked ham and all the fixings will be available. ($44.95 adults, $17.95 children 12 and under, discounts for cash payment). Must call ahead to reserve a time. 4937 Beckwith Road, Modesto, 209-566-2303; open noon to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Marie Callender’s: Reservations for sit-down Thanksgiving meals are sold out. In-person take-home Thanksgiving meals can be pre-ordered for pickup on the day by coming into the restaurant. 3500 Coffee Road, 209-408-8155; open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Mimi’s Cafe : Three-course dinner of soup or salad, turkey and the fixings and pie for $28.99 (children’s plates $12.99) will be available. To-go orders must be made and picked up on the day. 3401 Dale Rd, Modesto, 209-567-0930; open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Sizzler: Both the Modesto and Turlock restaurants are offering Thanksgiving plates with turkey, stuffing, green beans and more for $18.99 and the regular menu is also available. Modesto, 3416 Dale Road, 209-578-5099; Turlock, 3101 Hotel Drive, 209-667-6047; both open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Toscana’s Ristorante: It will offer a Thanksgiving buffet with turkey, prime rib, ham, salmon with all the sides ($65 adults, $45 seniors, $25 children). Call for reservations. It’s also offering takeout dinners for four if ordered by Nov. 23. 1801 Colorado Ave #190, Turlock, 209-216-3555; open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Times and availability may change, so check before heading out to any of these restaurants on Thanksgiving.

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Modesto 16-year-old motorcyclist dies while trying to pass vehicle in Sonora, CHP says

A 16-year-old motorcyclist from Modesto died following a collision with another vehicle Saturday in Tuolumne County, the California Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 49 south of Chicken Ranch Road in the Sonora area when the teen lost control while trying to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder around 12:30 p.m.
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hundreds line up for free turkey giveaway in Stockton

STOCKTON — Hundreds of people are lining up Tuesday morning for a free turkey in Stockton.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they expect to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event. Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes is also hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homeless on Tuesday. The meals will be served inside the nonprofit's dining room on North C Street for the first time since 2019.Guests will also have the option of eating their meal under heated open-air gazebos around the corner at Friendship Park.Loaves and Fishes' event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

CHP: Driver who sped away from Tracy Police tried to carjack someone

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone. According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver […]
TRACY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove

Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove train collision kills two people

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
ELK GROVE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Suspect accused of abducting 3-month-old child arrested in Merced County, CHP says

A man accused of abducting his child from Calaveras County has been located and arrested in Merced County, according to authorities. At 12:27 p.m. Sunday the Merced County Communications Center sent out a “Be on the Lookout” alert for a child allegedly abducted by a parent out of Calaveras County, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big rig crash on Highway 4 near Martinez kills driver

MARTINEZ -- The driver of a big rig was killed Monday morning on westbound state Highway 4 in unincorporated Contra Costa County west of Martinez, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were alerted at 5:24 a.m. to the crash east of McEwen Road. The big rig was going west on the highway when it left the road and went up an embankment on the right side, CHP officials said. It came down, traveled across the highway and hit the center median, according to the CHP. CHP officers and other first responders arrived, and the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the CHP. Officers are investigating the crash. Anyone who saw it or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.  
MARTINEZ, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

8K+
Followers
147
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy