Don’t want to cook Thanksgiving? These Stanislaus County, Modesto-area restaurants are open

As the busiest eating holiday of the year fast approaches, Central Valley diners who would rather not make turkey with all the trimmings at home have a number of area restaurants to choose from instead.

People looking for some help with their Thanksgiving feast can get full sit-down meals or to-go orders from local eateries large and small. A number of national chains will be open and serving special Thanksgiving menus. And some locally owned independent places also will offer their own takes on the festive fall holiday.

Here’s a look at some of the area restaurants that will be open and serving holiday meals or take-home feasts on Thanksgiving in Stanislaus County:

Black Bear Diner : Both the Modesto and Turlock locations will be open and offering three-course Thanksgiving dinners with your choice of turkey ($25.99 Modesto, $27.99 Turlock), ham ($24.99, $26.99) or prime rib ($27.99, $32.99). Smaller portions and children’s sizes also are available. First-come, first-serve seating. Modesto, 2200 Plaza Pkwy., 209-529-1440, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving; Turlock, 3050 N. Tegner Road, 209-632-3000; open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Crostini Restaurant : A special Thanksgiving menu plus a full regular menu will be available. Call for pricing, orders and reservations. 811 W Hawkeye Ave, Turlock, 209-632-3665; open 8 a.m. to 4 .m. Thanksgiving.

The Fruit Yard : It will serve a Thanksgiving buffet with turkey, fixings, prime rib, crab legs, salmon, shrimp, ham and more ($60 per adult, $16 children ages 4 to 10). Reservations are required for parties of six or larger. It’s also offering take-home meals for 10 to 12 by pre-order. 7948 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto, 209-577-3093; open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Golden Corral: it will offer the full buffet at regular menu prices. 737 McHenry Ave, Modesto, 209-238-0885; open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Johnny Carino’s: It’s providing a special Thanksgiving menu ($21.99) and its regular menu. For take-home meals contact the catering department. 3401 Dale Road Bldg. C, Modesto, 209-578-9432; open noon to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Magnolia Southern Kitchen: A Thanksgiving buffet with roast turkey, smoked ham and all the fixings will be available. ($44.95 adults, $17.95 children 12 and under, discounts for cash payment). Must call ahead to reserve a time. 4937 Beckwith Road, Modesto, 209-566-2303; open noon to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Marie Callender’s: Reservations for sit-down Thanksgiving meals are sold out. In-person take-home Thanksgiving meals can be pre-ordered for pickup on the day by coming into the restaurant. 3500 Coffee Road, 209-408-8155; open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Mimi’s Cafe : Three-course dinner of soup or salad, turkey and the fixings and pie for $28.99 (children’s plates $12.99) will be available. To-go orders must be made and picked up on the day. 3401 Dale Rd, Modesto, 209-567-0930; open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Sizzler: Both the Modesto and Turlock restaurants are offering Thanksgiving plates with turkey, stuffing, green beans and more for $18.99 and the regular menu is also available. Modesto, 3416 Dale Road, 209-578-5099; Turlock, 3101 Hotel Drive, 209-667-6047; both open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Toscana’s Ristorante: It will offer a Thanksgiving buffet with turkey, prime rib, ham, salmon with all the sides ($65 adults, $45 seniors, $25 children). Call for reservations. It’s also offering takeout dinners for four if ordered by Nov. 23. 1801 Colorado Ave #190, Turlock, 209-216-3555; open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Times and availability may change, so check before heading out to any of these restaurants on Thanksgiving.