Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the gang may be recognized around the world, but to the people of Sonoma County, they are simply our neighbors. “Peanuts” creator Charles “Sparky” Schulz, who lived and worked in Sonoma County from 1958 until his death in 2000, remains a powerful presence. While the world knows of his comic strips and the animated cartoons they inspired, locals have many ways to mark the Schulz influence in the county—not only by visiting the places he loved, but by remembering a legacy of local philanthropy that carries through to this day.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO