FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Holiday Drinks in Sonoma County
Each year, as the leaves turn yellow and red, we embark on a quest to find the best warm seasonal drinks in Sonoma County. Also known as the “Holiday Drink Smackdown,” our list includes a selection of sippers from popular local cafes. Each brings unique elements to the cup, from delicious homemade syrups to adorable latte art.
Find the Best Oaxacan Food in Sonoma at New Boyes Hot Springs Restaurant
Efrain Balmes of Sonoma Eats in Boyes Hot Springs makes the best Oaxacan food in Sonoma County, using the best ingredients at the best price and infused with the most heart and soul. “Mexican food is so easy. I don’t know how people mess it up,” Balmes said. “We didn’t...
We Found the Best Croque Monsieur in Sonoma County
If you’re after the ultimate Croque Monsieur, consider it found. The newly opened Maison Porcella in Windsor (at the former Chloe’s Catering) is primarily a storefront (for now), with chef Marc-Henri Jean-Baptiste’s luxurious pates, sausages and Parisian-style ham. If you’re willing to wait a minute (and enjoy a glass of wine or two), you can get a piping hot Croque that makes all other Croques seem pitiful.
Where to Eat Right Now in Sonoma County
New restaurants, new dishes, and best bets for holiday dining. Here’s the latest from the Sonoma County dining scene. Click through the above gallery for must-try dishes and a peek inside the restaurants. Cyrus, Geyserville. Billi Bi has been called the most luxurious dish in the world. The velvety...
3 Sonoma Sparklers to Enjoy This Holiday Season
Before he landed a part-time job in UC Davis’s viticulture lab, Manveer Sandhu was a pre-med student focusing on neurobiology. “I just needed some extra money and thought the lab would let me use my scientific brain,” says Sandhu, the executive director of winemaking at Healdsburg’s Rack & Riddle.
Surviving Fires, Floods and Pandemic, Sonoma Restaurateurs Offer Lessons in Resilience
Sonoma County’s restaurant scene has changed dramatically since 2017. First came the Northern California wildfires. Then came more fires, and floods, and near-constant power outages, and COVID closures, and staffing shortages, and supply chain woes. It’s amazing that any restaurants survived the past five years. Yet after many...
Sebastopol Glassblower Creates Stunning Holiday Ornaments
Entire worlds open up at artist Michael Dickinson’s glassblowing studio and gallery at The Barlow in Sebastopol. Inside the 740-square-foot space, guests step into a wonderland of glass art: delicate holiday ornaments, stunning champagne flutes, jewel-toned wine glasses—even handblown glass marbles that encase a swirl of mesmerizing colors like something out of the deepest corner of the galaxy.
Family Behind Petaluma Duck Farm Pivots, Turns New Vision Into Cookbook
The ducks go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah…OK, make that thousands by thousands, strutting in their barns on the scenic Liberty Duck ranch in west Petaluma. They’re beautiful creatures—fluffy golden peeps as babies, then sleek, buttery yellow juveniles, and finally, snowy white, elegant adults. They nest...
4 Sonoma Wineries to Visit This Holiday Season
Wine tasting at the holidays means so much more than simply the chance to pick out a special bottle to go with a holiday meal. You’re catching the crew at a quieter time of year, when the rush of harvest has passed, new baby wines are resting in the cellar, and vines have gone dormant for winter. Sparklers are being poured, decorations are up, and winemakers might even have a spare moment to chat. Click through the above gallery for four Sonoma wineries to visit this holiday season.
14 Beautiful Home and Design Gifts from Sonoma Stores
As the holidays approach, we tend to focus on making our homes more beautiful and cozy. So why not infuse your gifting with some stylish designs this year? We suggest these fresh finds from Sonoma stores — some are locally made and all will brighten wintery interiors. Click through the above gallery for details.
Snoopy Forever: Celebrating Charles Schulz on the 100th Anniversary of His Birth
Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the gang may be recognized around the world, but to the people of Sonoma County, they are simply our neighbors. “Peanuts” creator Charles “Sparky” Schulz, who lived and worked in Sonoma County from 1958 until his death in 2000, remains a powerful presence. While the world knows of his comic strips and the animated cartoons they inspired, locals have many ways to mark the Schulz influence in the county—not only by visiting the places he loved, but by remembering a legacy of local philanthropy that carries through to this day.
Popular Fried Chicken Pop-Up Finds Permanent Home in Petaluma
The farm-market fried chicken wunderkinds at Belfare Sonoma have opened their first brick-and-mortar shop in south Petaluma. Make the trip because, in addition to the piled-high classic fried chicken sandwich ($15) filled with dill pickles, Cajun cabbage and spicy sesame mayo on a Parker House bun, owner Erik Lowe has frequent additions to the limited menu, including crazy-good Furikake Fingerlings ($7). Cravable crispy potato fingers are dusted with nori and sesame seeds with Lowe’s Asian-style sesame mayo for dipping.
