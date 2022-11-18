Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Redwood celebrates Blue Ribbon status with student, staff, former principals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School celebrated its Blue Ribbon status with a special parade for students, staff and former Redwood principals on Nov. 7. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a U.S. Department of Education award program that recognizes exemplary public and nonpublic schools on a yearly basis.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield Fire Department receives certification in pet first aid course
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield pets — as well as their owners — can rest a little easier knowing that all members of the Bloomfield Fire Department have completed a training course and are now certified in pet CPR and first aid, courtesy of public safety organization 120Compressions.
essexnewsdaily.com
Presentation on creating a personal photographic project
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex Photo Club will meet Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for a presentation on “Creating a Personal Photographic Photography Project.” The presentation will be made by Arik Gorban, a professional photographer and instructor, who focuses on the creative aspects of the photographic art form. He frequently judges photo contests, exhibits his fine art photography, and conducts photography workshops. The recipient of numerous awards, his website is agphotoworks.com.
essexnewsdaily.com
JFS launches new older adult case management services
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ older adult case management is a free program that focuses on the unique needs of each person to help older adults adjust to life changes and plan for their futures. This new program is made possible by a donation from Carrie and Jed Nussbaum, of the Short Hills section of Millburn.
essexnewsdaily.com
Urban artist creates mental health awareness mural at West Orange High School
WEST ORANGE, NJ — New York artist and street muralist Andrea von Bujdoss, aka “Queen Andrea,” has left her mark on West Orange High School with a new mural promoting mental health and self-care awareness. West Orange High School art teacher Nicole Krulik was approached earlier in...
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Students Come First’ slate wins SOMA BOE election
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In the Nov. 8 election for South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education, the voters spoke and elected the “Students Come First” slate of challengers Nubia Wilson, Regina Eckert and William R. Gifford III. Current board members Thair Joshua, Erin Siders and Johanna Wright did not seek reelection.
essexnewsdaily.com
Mountainside Medical Center awarded thrombectomy-capable certification
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Glen Ridge has earned thrombectomy-capable certification from The Joint Commission for the hospital’s stroke program. The mission of The Joint Commission is to improve health care for the public “by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to...
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville unveils new training facility
BELLEVILLE, NJ — In Belleville, athletics are certainly important. That means providing the best facilities and resources for youngsters to achieve their athletic goals. It’s no wonder why coaches and athletes are excited about the new Belleville indoor training facility. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday, Oct....
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS student-athletes announce collegiate commitments
Jack Ponzoni, University of Lynchburg, in Virgina, lacrosse. Victoria Rutnik, Long Island University, ice hockey. Nadia Nole, Monmouth University, rowing. Emma Kirby, Castleton University, in Vermont, soccer.
essexnewsdaily.com
CCC candidates win Glen Ridge elections
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The results are in and, for the Glen Ridge Board of Education race, voters have chosen the Civic Conference Committee–endorsed slate of incumbents Elisabeth Ginsburg and Heather Yaros-Ramos, with challenger Tricia Akinwande. BOE member Michael de Leeuw did not seek reelection. County Clerk Christopher...
essexnewsdaily.com
Wynona’s House screens documentary on online grooming and exploitation
NEWARK, NJ — The Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center presented its second event in its 2022 Training and Workshops on Child Maltreatment series, titled “Child Safety in the Dawn of the Metaverse – Are We Ready for This New Frontier?” On Nov. 14 at Montclair State University, Wynona’s House was the first to stream a newly released, award-winning documentary in the tristate area. The film is an investigation into the world of online grooming and exploitation, a present-day reality for one in seven children online.
essexnewsdaily.com
A look back at the 1992 Nutley HS state title football season
NUTLEY, NJ — Back in September, prior to kickoff in the season opener between the Nutley High School football team and Bloomfield at Tangorra Field/Park Oval in Nutley, a group of men were standing on the field being introduced to the crowd. One of the men was Rich San...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football players earn SFC divisional honors
IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Super Essex Conference–Freedom White Division honors this season, as voted by the divisional coaches. First team offense:. Famah Toure, senior wide receiver. Kyshir Desir, senior running back. Tyler Wint, senior lineman. First team defense:. Toure, lineman. Samuel...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS football team has strong finish this season
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team finished the season with a flourish. The Raiders, under first-year head coach Joe Piro, won their final two games, beating Barringer, 42-21, at Newark Schools Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, and West Milford, 21-14, at the Park Oval on Thursday, Oct. 27, to finish with a 6-3 record.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge residents complain of persistent power outages
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — According to two Lorraine Street residents — and their account is supported by neighbors — the area where they live is beleaguered by electric power failures that seem to occur without rhyme or reason. The residents are Henry Passapera and Rick Deutsch, and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS football team boasts several SFC divisional honorees
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School team enjoyed its best season in several years. The Bengals, under head coach Mike Carter, finished with a 5-5 record, their best season since 2017, when they went 6-5. This season’s Bengals team featured several players, listed below, who earned all–Super Football...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County sheriff’s officer rescues baby left in abandoned stolen car
ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:50 p.m., the Essex County Sheriff’s Department rescued an infant located in an abandoned stolen vehicle, according to a Nov. 15 press release from the sheriff’s department. After being advised by the Orange Police Department that a vehicle with...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS soccer players earn SEC honors
NUTLEY, NJ — Several Nutley High School girls soccer team players, under head coach Mike DiPiano, earned all–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, as selected by the conference coaches. Brooke Yero and Ellie DeSantis made the second team, and Emma Chimento and Taylor Hughes received honorable mention. Though...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn SEC honors
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following Bloomfield High School fall athletes have earned Super Essex Conference honors:. All-SEC American Division Girls Cross Country First Team- Kaitlyn Adams. Honorable mention- Audrey McLaughlin. All-SEC American Division Boys Boys Cross Country- Honorable mention- Logan Kudla. All-SEC Liberty Division Volleyball First Team- Camille Schiralli....
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS golfer Samantha Galantini signs with Quinnipiac University
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School star golfer Samantha Galantini has signed with Quinnipiac University. A ceremony celebrating the signing was held at the high school on Nov. 16 and attended by family, friends, and fellow athletes. “Samantha has impressed me more than many other athletes,” said...
