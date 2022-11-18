ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bombas Black Friday deals 2022: Score your favorite socks, underwear, and loungewear for up to 25% off

By Amir Ismael
 4 days ago

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

While Black Friday deals are often associated with tech gadgets, it's also a great time to stock up on wardrobe basics for less. Bombas is best known for its high-quality socks , but its underwear , slippers, and loungewear are noteworthy, too. As always with Bombas, for every item purchased — whether it's socks, underwear, or any other product —  the brand will donate another item to a homeless shelter or at-risk community.

Bombas will have a few promotions happening between now, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Here's a breakdown of its deals:

  • Now-11/24: Take 20% off your order with code INSIDER20 at checkout
  • 11/25-11/28: Take 25% off your entire order from Black Friday through Cyber Monday
  • 11/29-12/1: Take 20% off your entire order until December

Shop all deals at Bombas here .

The best deals will be from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, but if you forget to shop on either of those days, you can still save 20% afterwards. Our exclusive code will continue to be active even after the deal holidays are over, but it can't be combined with other promotions.

To make shopping a little easier, we rounded up Bombas' most popular categories below so you can quickly find what you're interested in. You can find more great Black Friday clothing deals from across the internet here .

Bombas Black Friday 2022 deals: Quick links

Black Friday Bombas deals FAQs

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25, but Bombas is rolling out deals as early as today.

What makes Bombas socks unique?

Bombas socks feature seven material improvements from the ordinary pair of socks. These improvements include a honeycomb arch support, an ultra-soft yarn that has antimicrobial and moisture-wicking elements, a Y-stitched heel for a secure fit, and more. To ensure further comfort and durability, Bombas offers a quiz to help find the perfect fit for you.

What are the best socks Bombas makes?

We've been testing and reviewing products from Bombas for years, and we can honestly say there's nothing you can go wrong with. Its ankle socks are a particular favorite of ours thanks to the Honeycomb Arch technology that cradles the foot and the anti-blister tab at the back.

What is Bombas' Return Policy?

Bombas offers free returns and shipping at any time after purchase. A refund will be given within three to five business days after Bombas receives the items.

How do Bombas Donations work?

Bombas works with The Giving Partner , a nonprofit organization, to donate clothing to homeless, in-need, and at-risk communities across the United States. For every Bombas purchase, a donation is given to support a community with socks, underwear, and T-shirts. So far, Bombas has donated over 50 million items to more than 3,500 community organizations.

