New York State

Al Roker reveals he ended up in the hospital with blood clots in his leg and lungs and is 'on the way to recovery'

By Jake Epstein
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
Al Roker attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York.

Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

  • Famed weatherman and TV presenter Al Roker revealed he's been in the hospital with blood clots.
  • Roker said a blood clot in his leg sent others into his lungs, but he is on the road to recovery.
  • "Thanks for all the well wishes & prayers," the "Today" show star said.

Legendary weatherman Al Roker revealed on Friday that he wound up in the hospital with blood clots in his leg and lungs, but added that he's on the path to recovery.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital w/blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," he said in a Friday morning Twitter post, which included a photo of flowers and an NBC News weather mug.

"I am so fortunate to be getting terrific care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes & prayers," the "Today" show weather anchor — who's been with NBC for over four decades — added.

His colleagues sent well wishes to the 68-year-old after his announcement.

"Wishing @alroker a speedy recovery!!" tweeted Jesse Kirsch, an NBC News correspondent.

"Get better, my friend. We need your sunshine!" wrote Anne Thompson, the NBC News chief environmental affairs correspondent.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , hundreds of thousands of Americans suffer from blood clots, which could be fatal, every year.

They can start in various parts of the body, like the lower leg, and travel through the bloodstream to one's lungs.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 121

Cj Brandt
4d ago

Praise God. He doesn't know how blessed he is. My Mom died of a pulmonary embolism, her dad did too, and my brother survived one. Now he takes, as he puts it, rat poison to stay alive. Wish they had it when Mom got her embolism.

Reply
6
Burlie Towner
4d ago

To Almighty God 🙏 always be the Glory Amen hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah Amen. God got you All.

Reply(1)
10
Lala
4d ago

I went through this and I'm under 40. Prayers up just bc I know how it is, not bc he is a celebrity.

Reply
7
Page Six

Marlo Thomas ‘so sorry’ for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd: ‘Learned my lesson’

Marlo Thomas issued a mea culpa after upsetting many people by body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on the TV host’s own talk show. “I am so sorry about that,” the award-winning actress, 84, said on “Good Day New York” Thursday. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” Thomas also noted that she has “learned [her] lesson” and will “never do it again.” “I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never,” the “That Girl” alum jokingly told Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto...
EW.com

Roslyn Singleton, America's Got Talent and Ellen fan fave, dies at 39

Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her husband Ray Singleton, died Tuesday after undergoing several rounds of treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. She was 39. Ray Singleton confirmed the news on Instagram, writing that it was time...
