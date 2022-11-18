Al Roker reveals he ended up in the hospital with blood clots in his leg and lungs and is 'on the way to recovery'

Al Roker attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Famed weatherman and TV presenter Al Roker revealed he's been in the hospital with blood clots.

Roker said a blood clot in his leg sent others into his lungs, but he is on the road to recovery.

"Thanks for all the well wishes & prayers," the "Today" show star said.

Legendary weatherman Al Roker revealed on Friday that he wound up in the hospital with blood clots in his leg and lungs, but added that he's on the path to recovery.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital w/blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," he said in a Friday morning Twitter post, which included a photo of flowers and an NBC News weather mug.

"I am so fortunate to be getting terrific care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes & prayers," the "Today" show weather anchor — who's been with NBC for over four decades — added.

His colleagues sent well wishes to the 68-year-old after his announcement.

"Wishing @alroker a speedy recovery!!" tweeted Jesse Kirsch, an NBC News correspondent.

"Get better, my friend. We need your sunshine!" wrote Anne Thompson, the NBC News chief environmental affairs correspondent.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , hundreds of thousands of Americans suffer from blood clots, which could be fatal, every year.

They can start in various parts of the body, like the lower leg, and travel through the bloodstream to one's lungs.