Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson reportedly lost millions in salary due to the crypto crash
The recent crypto crash has affected countless users, and NBA stars seem to be among them.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
Stephen Curry established himself as the greatest shooter ever quite some time back and he continues to amaze us with some breathtaking displays. This season has probably seen Curry perform at the highest level of his incredible career and that is saying something. The only unanimous MVP in NBA history...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan
Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
Kawhi Leonard Doesn't Think Tim Duncan Is A Good Coach
Kawhi Leonard drops truth bomb on Tim Duncan's coaching career.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Family: Wife, Sons, Daughter, Brother, Mother And Father
LeBron James is the king of the NBA, and he has been, essentially, the king ever since he stepped foot into the league in 2003. He's also known as King James, which is a nice touch to go with his last name. Yes, LeBron James is royalty in the basketball...
RUMOR: Bucks still likeliest Jae Crowder trade destination, but 1 team must not be counted out
The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder remain hopeful of finding a trade destination during the 2022-23 NBA season, and early indications suggest that the Milwaukee Bucks remain at the forefront of his market. Milwaukee has long been linked to Crowder ever since his trade request during the offseason, and while no deal has materialized of yet, Marc Stein indicates the Bucks are still in play for the veteran forward.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
NBC Sports
Klay goes thermonuclear, drops 20 on Rockets in first quarter
Klay Thompson appeared to find his shot in the Warriors' win on Friday night, and he carried that over into their game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Thompson was feeling it in the first quarter, draining his first six shots, including four 3-pointers, and finishing...
NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong
The Indiana Pacers secured their ninth victory of the season on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. But they apparently need to work on their post-game celebrations after a dangerous incident involving Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith helped the Pacers significantly off the bench, scoring a career-high 19 points in the game. He was interviewed Read more... The post NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been overall poor this season, with a 5-10 record thus far. There have been many fans that have been clamoring for the team to make a move and improve the roster. Recently, it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that...
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio
The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
Yardbarker
RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."
For most fans of the NBA, the league season is the only basketball that they take seriously. But international basketball is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with, with the Eurobasket this summer drawing attention from a lot more fans than it ever has in the past. And that's not the only one people have an eye on, the FIBA World Cup and Olympic basketball are as relevant as ever.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers
Father Time appears to be catching up with LeBron James this season. The King has been playing at the highest level for 20 years, and even at 37, he remains one of the best players in the association. Bron won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and still wants to add more silverware to his cabinets.
