Phoenix, AZ

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan

Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks still likeliest Jae Crowder trade destination, but 1 team must not be counted out

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder remain hopeful of finding a trade destination during the 2022-23 NBA season, and early indications suggest that the Milwaukee Bucks remain at the forefront of his market. Milwaukee has long been linked to Crowder ever since his trade request during the offseason, and while no deal has materialized of yet, Marc Stein indicates the Bucks are still in play for the veteran forward.
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Klay goes thermonuclear, drops 20 on Rockets in first quarter

Klay Thompson appeared to find his shot in the Warriors' win on Friday night, and he carried that over into their game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Thompson was feeling it in the first quarter, draining his first six shots, including four 3-pointers, and finishing...
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong

The Indiana Pacers secured their ninth victory of the season on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. But they apparently need to work on their post-game celebrations after a dangerous incident involving Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith helped the Pacers significantly off the bench, scoring a career-high 19 points in the game. He was interviewed Read more... The post NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio

The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."

For most fans of the NBA, the league season is the only basketball that they take seriously. But international basketball is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with, with the Eurobasket this summer drawing attention from a lot more fans than it ever has in the past. And that's not the only one people have an eye on, the FIBA World Cup and Olympic basketball are as relevant as ever.

