Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Related
Oxford Eagle
Julian Buford’s career night sparks Oxford boys to blowout victory over Bayou Academy
Drew Tyler did not like what he saw from his starters. The Oxford head coach felt his team was just going through the motions in the opening minutes of their game against Bayou Academy on the first day of the 2022 Charger Challenge, so he pulled all five starters midway through the opening period with his team trailing 7-2.
Oxford Eagle
Dominant first half carries Oxford girls to win over Bayou Academy
The Oxford girls basketball team cruised to a victory in their first game of the Charger Classic on Monday as they blew out Bayou Academy 60-23. The Lady Chargers played suffocating defense throughout the game, including a near-15 minute stretch between the first and third quarters where they did not surrender a single field goal.
Oxford Eagle
Dominant fourth quarter leads women’s basketball past Dayton in Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas – Ole Miss women’s basketball used a dominant fourth quarter to run past the Dayton Flyers and win their fifth game in a row Monday night in Nassau. The Rebels outscored the Flyers 21-10 in the final 10 minutes of play, forcing seven turnovers and out-rebounding Dayton 10-5. Tyia Singleton was the leading scorer for the Rebels, putting together her first double-double of the season. Singleton scored a season-high 14 points and tied her career-high with 13 rebounds. Nine of her rebounds came on the offensive side of the ball, the most offensive rebounds by a Rebel since February 3, 2022 when Caitlin McGee pulled down nine against Missouri.
Oxford Eagle
30th anniversary of ‘The Stand:’ a look back at five memorable games in Egg Bowl history
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the historic 1992 Egg Bowl, affectionately referred to by Rebel faithful as “The Stand.”. As No. 20 Ole Miss prepares to take on in-state rival Mississippi State in the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl, here is a look back on the iconic game and a few other historic installments of the rivalry.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss tries to end regular season on a high note against Mississippi State
No. 20 Ole Miss will attempt to get back on track and end the regular season on a high note when they take on Mississippi State in the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl on Thursday. The Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC) are reeling following back-to-back losses to Alabama and Arkansas,...
Oxford Eagle
No. 20 Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: how to watch Thursday’s contest
No. 20 Ole Miss returns home this week to take on archrival Mississippi State following a disappointing 42-27 loss to Arkansas on the road on Saturday. The Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC) struggled to find an offensive rhythm against the Razorbacks as they managed just six points in the first three quarters of action before adding three consolation scores in the fourth quarter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State football: What’s at stake for Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl?
Mississippi State has clinched a winning season. Coach Mike Leach’s team will play in a decent-but-not-great bowl game, and the outcome of the Egg Bowl on Thursday night will do little to improve or lessen the Bulldogs’ destination. But there is still plenty at stake for State when...
Oxford Eagle
Judkins sets single-season rushing record in loss to Arkansas
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins reached another significant milestone on Saturday as he broke the program record for rushing yards in a single season a week after topping the school’s single-season rushing touchdown leaderboard in a loss to Alabama. The freshman from Pike Road, Alabama entered Saturday’s contest...
localmemphis.com
All Heart: A journey from a Memphis women's basketball player to the coaching staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn — At the heart of what bonds the Williams sisters is basketball. "That was one of our main centers for how our relationship evolved over the years," Lanyce Williams said. She and her twin sister played together at Arlington High School, budding into Div. I recruits. So it was only natural that the play together in college. In August of 2018, they both announced their commitment to the Memphis Tigers.
Oxford Eagle
Quinshon Judkins earns fifth SEC weekly honor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –Quinshon Judkins continues to terrorize defenses across the Southeastern Conference, and the league office continues to take notice, selecting the Ole Miss football freshman phenom for his fifth weekly honor of the season on Monday. Once again named SEC Freshman of the Week, Judkins earned the Rebels’...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss tumbles down rankings in latest AP poll
Ole Miss fell six spots from No. 14 to No. 20 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 this week after suffering a 42-27 defeat at the hands of Arkansas on Saturday. The Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC) were unable to muster any offense until the game was already out of reach as they lost their third game in their last four outings.
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Memphis, Tennessee – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Memphis? Look no further! Here at Memphis, they have the best breakfast options in town. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, this city has something for everyone. Most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu is available all day, so you can come in anytime and enjoy...
Kait 8
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire officials said a man trapped in a grain bin Tuesday morning has been rescued and is “awake and talking.”. Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Highway 140 near Etowah in Mississippi County. Just...
COGIC leader Louise Patterson, widow of former Bishop G.E. Patterson, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louise Patterson, the widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson, has died. Louise Patterson was the President and CEO of Bountiful Blessings Ministries, Inc. People who knew her well tell said she left a permanent mark on the Mid-South. Greater Imani Church Pastor Dr. Bill Adkins...
Memphis man with active warrants wanted after running from Tunica traffic stop in handcuffs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man with active warrants who ran away from a traffic stop in handcuffs. The incident unfolded Nov. 19 at approximately 2:33 a.m., when deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima at Hwy. 61 near Harrah’s Pkwy. S. for traffic violations.
Justin Johnson, charged in Memphis rapper Young Dolph's murder, has phone privileges suspended over rap song
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Johnson, charged in the murder of Memphis Rapper Young Dolph, had his phone, writing, and visitation privileges suspended Tuesday, after reportedly releasing a rap song on YouTube. Johnson, known as rapper Straight Drop, reportedly released a song on YouTube a few days before a Nov....
actionnews5.com
MFD investigates deadly house fire in New Chicago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in New Chicago where a man was found dead Tuesday. The Public Information officer says a man was found in the doorway of a home located on Decatur. It is unclear how the fire started. The victim has...
actionnews5.com
Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
DeSoto County residents celebrate road renovation
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Years of work, and months of a long detour, are about to end on Holly Springs road in DeSoto county. Flooding had gotten so bad at times the road would sometimes wash out for months, but that problem should now be a thing of the past.
Comments / 0