Horn Lake, MS

Oxford Eagle

Dominant first half carries Oxford girls to win over Bayou Academy

The Oxford girls basketball team cruised to a victory in their first game of the Charger Classic on Monday as they blew out Bayou Academy 60-23. The Lady Chargers played suffocating defense throughout the game, including a near-15 minute stretch between the first and third quarters where they did not surrender a single field goal.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Dominant fourth quarter leads women’s basketball past Dayton in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas – Ole Miss women’s basketball used a dominant fourth quarter to run past the Dayton Flyers and win their fifth game in a row Monday night in Nassau. The Rebels outscored the Flyers 21-10 in the final 10 minutes of play, forcing seven turnovers and out-rebounding Dayton 10-5. Tyia Singleton was the leading scorer for the Rebels, putting together her first double-double of the season. Singleton scored a season-high 14 points and tied her career-high with 13 rebounds. Nine of her rebounds came on the offensive side of the ball, the most offensive rebounds by a Rebel since February 3, 2022 when Caitlin McGee pulled down nine against Missouri.
DAYTON, OH
Oxford Eagle

No. 20 Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: how to watch Thursday’s contest

No. 20 Ole Miss returns home this week to take on archrival Mississippi State following a disappointing 42-27 loss to Arkansas on the road on Saturday. The Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC) struggled to find an offensive rhythm against the Razorbacks as they managed just six points in the first three quarters of action before adding three consolation scores in the fourth quarter.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Judkins sets single-season rushing record in loss to Arkansas

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins reached another significant milestone on Saturday as he broke the program record for rushing yards in a single season a week after topping the school’s single-season rushing touchdown leaderboard in a loss to Alabama. The freshman from Pike Road, Alabama entered Saturday’s contest...
OXFORD, MS
localmemphis.com

All Heart: A journey from a Memphis women's basketball player to the coaching staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn — At the heart of what bonds the Williams sisters is basketball. "That was one of our main centers for how our relationship evolved over the years," Lanyce Williams said. She and her twin sister played together at Arlington High School, budding into Div. I recruits. So it was only natural that the play together in college. In August of 2018, they both announced their commitment to the Memphis Tigers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Oxford Eagle

Quinshon Judkins earns fifth SEC weekly honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –Quinshon Judkins continues to terrorize defenses across the Southeastern Conference, and the league office continues to take notice, selecting the Ole Miss football freshman phenom for his fifth weekly honor of the season on Monday. Once again named SEC Freshman of the Week, Judkins earned the Rebels’...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss tumbles down rankings in latest AP poll

Ole Miss fell six spots from No. 14 to No. 20 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 this week after suffering a 42-27 defeat at the hands of Arkansas on Saturday. The Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC) were unable to muster any offense until the game was already out of reach as they lost their third game in their last four outings.
OXFORD, MS
Jameson Steward

5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
MEMPHIS, TN
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Memphis, Tennessee – (With Photos)

Looking for the best breakfast in Memphis? Look no further! Here at Memphis, they have the best breakfast options in town. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, this city has something for everyone. Most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu is available all day, so you can come in anytime and enjoy...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire officials said a man trapped in a grain bin Tuesday morning has been rescued and is “awake and talking.”. Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Highway 140 near Etowah in Mississippi County. Just...
OSCEOLA, AR
actionnews5.com

MFD investigates deadly house fire in New Chicago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in New Chicago where a man was found dead Tuesday. The Public Information officer says a man was found in the doorway of a home located on Decatur. It is unclear how the fire started. The victim has...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS

