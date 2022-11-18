ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Ironheart’ Star Dominique Thorne on How ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up Her Disney+ Series (Video)

”In ‘Wakanda Forever,’ we are most certainly — we’re walking into Riri Williams in the midst of her experience,“ Thorne explained to TheWrap. We may still be a year or so out from Marvel’s Ironheart series, but Riri Williams has officially arrived. She makes her debut in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and according to star Dominique Thorne, the movie is a pretty good indication of what’s to come.
TheWrap

Ice Cube Lost $9 Million Movie Role Over COVID Vaccine Refusal

Ice Cube says he lost a prime starring role, along with a $9 million paycheck, over his refusal to get the COVID vaccine. The musician/actor made the statements Tuesday on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, remarking that he had given up a starring role alongside Jack Black in an intended-for-theaters Sony comedy over his unwillingness to get the shot.
HAWAII STATE
TheWrap

‘Devotion’ Review: Jonathan Majors Pilots a Drama That’s Searing on Racism But Rah-Rah About War

Squadrons of F4U Corsair aircraft swarming the sky in perfect formation, bullets dancing past and through them, explosions and crashes galore: J.D. Dillard’s “Devotion” is a strikingly attractive war film. Although making war look this pretty may undermine the whole “war is hell” vibe that most movies go for, “Devotion” has a more romantic notion of its central conflict. Dillard paints the Korean War as the backdrop for heroic deeds and masculine bonding, never mind the complexities of the geopolitical stage.
TheWrap

Director Francis Lawrence Lightens Up with ‘Slumberland:’ ‘Everything I Had Done Was Pretty Dark’

“Slumberland” is here. But instead of putting you to sleep, “Slumberland” will thrill you with its tale of a young girl named Nemo (Marlow Barkley), who, after suffering the tragic loss of her father (Kyle Chandler), starts slipping into a fantasy realm when she dreams. That’s where she teams up with the impish Flip (Jason Momoa) and together they go on a series of daring adventures across various dream realms (including one where everyone is made up of flowers). Based, in part, on the “Little Nemo” comic by Winsor McCay, “Slumberland” is an imaginative and fun-filled romp.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy