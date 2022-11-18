Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Laughs Off ‘Black Panther’ vs ‘Black Adam’ Box Office Comparison: ‘We’re New Babies and Have to Grow’
"Theres no competition with the established global brand of 'Black Panther,'" actor tweeted to IGN
‘Ironheart’ Star Dominique Thorne on How ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up Her Disney+ Series (Video)
”In ‘Wakanda Forever,’ we are most certainly — we’re walking into Riri Williams in the midst of her experience,“ Thorne explained to TheWrap. We may still be a year or so out from Marvel’s Ironheart series, but Riri Williams has officially arrived. She makes her debut in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and according to star Dominique Thorne, the movie is a pretty good indication of what’s to come.
Jason David Frank, Original Green Ranger in ‘Power Rangers,’ Dies at 49
Frank played Tommy Oliver in the popular superhero series
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Close to $550 Million Worldwide as ‘She Said’ Bombs
As Marvel sequel leads domestic charts, Universal's #MeToo journalism film fails to crack the Top 5
Ice Cube Lost $9 Million Movie Role Over COVID Vaccine Refusal
Ice Cube says he lost a prime starring role, along with a $9 million paycheck, over his refusal to get the COVID vaccine. The musician/actor made the statements Tuesday on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, remarking that he had given up a starring role alongside Jack Black in an intended-for-theaters Sony comedy over his unwillingness to get the shot.
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Taps ‘White Boy Rick’ Director Yann Demange to Replace Bassam Tariq
Just under two months after losing original helmer Bassam Tariq, Marvel Studios has hired both a new director and a new screenwriter for its upcoming “Blade” reboot with Mahershala Ali. Yann Demange, a French-Algerian filmmaker whose previous credits include Jack O’Connell’s “71” and Matthew McConaughey’s “White Boy Rick,”...
Quentin Tarantino Explained Why He Doesn't Believe Marvel Actors Are Actually Movie Stars
"They’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star."
Harrison Ford Hails De-Aged Self in ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Opening: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’
"This is the first time Ive seen it where I believe it," Ford told Empire
‘The White Lotus’ Star Leo Woodall on Jack and Portia’s Flirty Fling: ‘He’s the Polar Opposite to Albie’
Jack "provides the things that Portia thinks that she wants or needs," Woodall told TheWrap
‘Devotion’ Review: Jonathan Majors Pilots a Drama That’s Searing on Racism But Rah-Rah About War
Squadrons of F4U Corsair aircraft swarming the sky in perfect formation, bullets dancing past and through them, explosions and crashes galore: J.D. Dillard’s “Devotion” is a strikingly attractive war film. Although making war look this pretty may undermine the whole “war is hell” vibe that most movies go for, “Devotion” has a more romantic notion of its central conflict. Dillard paints the Korean War as the backdrop for heroic deeds and masculine bonding, never mind the complexities of the geopolitical stage.
‘Tár,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Women Talking’ Receive Indie Spirit Award Nominations
Acting nominees include Cate Blanchett, Brian Tyree Henry, Regina Hall and Michelle Yeoh
How ‘The Chosen’ Became the Latest Heavenly Hit for Fathom Events and Angel Studios
Advance screenings of the streaming series' third season drew $8.2 million this weekend
Director Francis Lawrence Lightens Up with ‘Slumberland:’ ‘Everything I Had Done Was Pretty Dark’
“Slumberland” is here. But instead of putting you to sleep, “Slumberland” will thrill you with its tale of a young girl named Nemo (Marlow Barkley), who, after suffering the tragic loss of her father (Kyle Chandler), starts slipping into a fantasy realm when she dreams. That’s where she teams up with the impish Flip (Jason Momoa) and together they go on a series of daring adventures across various dream realms (including one where everyone is made up of flowers). Based, in part, on the “Little Nemo” comic by Winsor McCay, “Slumberland” is an imaginative and fun-filled romp.
Netflix Reveals ‘Kaleidoscope,’ a Series Designed to Be Watched in Any Order You Choose (Video)
This team of thieves has plotting their scheme for more than 20 years
The Personal Story Behind That ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Ending and the Many Twists and Turns
Creator Liz Feldman and the dark comedys stars unpack the emotional goodbye between Jen and Judy, and that final cliffhanger
James Cameron Admits ‘Avatar 2’ Needs to Gross $2 Billion to ‘Break Even’
The "Titanic" filmmaker said the sequel represents "the worst business case in movie history"
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Is About ‘A Hero at Sunset,’ Director James Mangold Says
Harrison Ford's fifth and final appearance as Indy hits theaters in June 2023
‘The Game’ Season 2 Trailer Explores Football League’s Unionization Efforts (Exclusive Video)
In a first trailer for “The Game” Season 2, shared exclusively with TheWrap, players on and off the field are tested by the pro football league’s unionization efforts, which leads to confrontation, betrayals and, of course, power plays. The sophomore season of the Paramount+ revival series will premiere with two episodes on Dec. 15.
‘Godfather of Harlem’: Bumpy Johnson Is Taking What’s His in Exclusive Season 3 Clip and Photos (Video)
New levels bring new devils
Taylor Swift Sweeps AMAs With 6 Wins Including Artist of the Year
The fan-voted awards also singled out Bad Bunny and Harry Styles
