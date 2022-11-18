ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Disney’s Bombshell Move to Fire Bob Chapek and Restore Bob Iger as CEO | Analysis

”The tone changed,“ an insider said about what prompted the board’s emergency meeting and decision to bring back Iger. The bombshell news on Sunday that Bob Iger was returning to the Walt Disney Company as CEO and that his hand-picked successor Bob Chapek was out the door – immediately – followed a series of blunders but came down to a big miss on quarterly earnings reported earlier this month, according to multiple individuals with knowledge of the situation.
‘Ironheart’ Star Dominique Thorne on How ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up Her Disney+ Series (Video)

”In ‘Wakanda Forever,’ we are most certainly — we’re walking into Riri Williams in the midst of her experience,“ Thorne explained to TheWrap. We may still be a year or so out from Marvel’s Ironheart series, but Riri Williams has officially arrived. She makes her debut in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and according to star Dominique Thorne, the movie is a pretty good indication of what’s to come.
Joe Jonas on Writing the Song ‘Not Alone’ for ‘Devotion': ‘It Was Exciting, but Also Overwhelming’

This story about Joe Jonas and the film “Devotion” originally appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap Magazine. When Joe Jonas signed on to be a part of “Devotion,” director J.D. Dillard’s drama about the friendship between Naval aviators Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner during the Korean War, it had nothing to do with his day job as a singer. Instead, Jonas was hired to act in the film, playing a pilot who fought alongside Brown, one of the Navy’s first Black aviators. It was only later, after the film had been completed that Dillard asked Jonas if he’d be interested in writing and performing a song for the end credits.
Bob Iger’s Disney To-Do List: The 7 Biggest Things the Returning CEO Needs to Fix Now

Focus needs to be on undoing the reorg, fixing streaming and finding a successor – for good this time. In the 999 days that Disney CEO Bob Iger’s short-lived successor Bob Chapek served as CEO, the company went through challenging times. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the parks worldwide to close, grounded cruise ships, shuttered movie theaters and halted production. But other problems of the Chapek era were self-inflicted: his disastrous handling of the political landscape in Florida; the gutting of Walt Disney Imagineering; an unnecessary battle with Marvel star Scarlett Johansson over profit participation; a headlong investment in content for Disney+ without a solid plan to monetize that content.
