This story about Joe Jonas and the film “Devotion” originally appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap Magazine. When Joe Jonas signed on to be a part of “Devotion,” director J.D. Dillard’s drama about the friendship between Naval aviators Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner during the Korean War, it had nothing to do with his day job as a singer. Instead, Jonas was hired to act in the film, playing a pilot who fought alongside Brown, one of the Navy’s first Black aviators. It was only later, after the film had been completed that Dillard asked Jonas if he’d be interested in writing and performing a song for the end credits.

1 DAY AGO