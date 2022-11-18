ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Community cries lead to celebration of life at Abilene Zoo for beloved Macho the rhino

By Karley Cross
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The passing of the Abilene Zoo’s Macho the rhino has hit the Big Country hard, leading to a proper celebration of life for Macho.

Abilene Zoo lays 18-year-old Macho the rhino to rest after battling leg issue
In a Facebook post, the Abilene Zoo said the decision to have a celebration of life event came from so many letters, flowers and other sentiments of condolence from the community. Most notably, the zoo said many children sent in cards and drawings of Macho.

At noon Saturday, the first 150 zoogoers to visit Macho’s habitat will receive a commemorative Macho mini-poster.

The zoo said it encourages everyone to bring their drawings and other offerings for Macho’s memorial.

Help name Abilene Zoo’s latest baby blue duiker

Macho made his way to the Abilene Zoo in 2009 at the age of five, and had been having some serious leg issues before his passing almost two weeks ago.

