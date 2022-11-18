ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

SFGate

Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus asked for patience Sunday after a week passed with no arrests and residents of this small college town remain on edge and concerned about their safety.
MOSCOW, ID
SFGate

Mother, friends, performers among dead at Colorado gay club

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A loving boyfriend. A 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform. A mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. These are among the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
SFGate

Candlelight vigil held for slain Virginia mom, 3 children

CHESTER, Va. (AP) — Parents, teachers, classmates and community members lit candles, prayed and shared memories during a vigil for a mother and three children who were fatally shot at their home in Virginia last week. Authorities said JoAnna Cottle called police just before 5 a.m. Friday to report...
CHESTER, VA
SFGate

Judge weighs whether to unseal records in teens' killings

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge said Tuesday that she will decide soon whether to unseal court records that led to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls, while a prosecutor urged the court to keep the documents sealed because others could be involved in the case.
DELPHI, IN
SFGate

Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment

SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
SALINAS, CA
SFGate

Homeless Person Dies In Stabbing

SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A homeless person was stabbed early Monday morning in Santa Cruz and died later at Dominican Hospital, police said. Police, firefighters and paramedics responded at 5:10 a.m. to Cedar and Church streets following a fight. First responders located the victim on the ground. The victim was suffering...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

