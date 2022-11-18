Read full article on original website
Bizarre quadruple homicide baffles, terrifies University of Idaho students
Adding to the strangeness of the attack is the fact that two other roommates were at home and unharmed.
SFGate
Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus asked for patience Sunday after a week passed with no arrests and residents of this small college town remain on edge and concerned about their safety.
SFGate
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, multiple sources close to Voepel confirmed Monday. Sources close to Voepel told KCRA 3, the assemblyman has not had a relationship with the alleged shooter,...
SFGate
Mother, friends, performers among dead at Colorado gay club
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A loving boyfriend. A 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform. A mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. These are among the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds.
Ohio mans awarded $45 million after being wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years
An Ohio man was awarded $45 million in a lawsuit after being wrongfully imprisoned for more than 20 years.
SFGate
Candlelight vigil held for slain Virginia mom, 3 children
CHESTER, Va. (AP) — Parents, teachers, classmates and community members lit candles, prayed and shared memories during a vigil for a mother and three children who were fatally shot at their home in Virginia last week. Authorities said JoAnna Cottle called police just before 5 a.m. Friday to report...
SFGate
Judge weighs whether to unseal records in teens' killings
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge said Tuesday that she will decide soon whether to unseal court records that led to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls, while a prosecutor urged the court to keep the documents sealed because others could be involved in the case.
SFGate
Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment
SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
SFGate
Homeless Person Dies In Stabbing
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A homeless person was stabbed early Monday morning in Santa Cruz and died later at Dominican Hospital, police said. Police, firefighters and paramedics responded at 5:10 a.m. to Cedar and Church streets following a fight. First responders located the victim on the ground. The victim was suffering...
