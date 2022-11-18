Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth 'first look' as Geralt is making fans feel sad
Unless you've been living under a rock at the bottom of the Indian Ocean for the last several weeks, you'll no doubt have heard that Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher. His replacement? A gentleman by the name of Liam Hemsworth. Netflix confirmed earlier this month that The Witcher season...
epicstream.com
Thunderbolts Reportedly Introducing 'Evil Superman' as the Villain
A while ago, Marvel Studios officially unveiled the line-up for their upcoming Thunderbolts movie which will include the fan-favorite characters that we met in previous MCU projects. However, the details regarding the villain that they're going to face are still unknown at this point. Now, a new rumor has emerged and it looks like they might be facing a very powerful adversary.
AdWeek
Ryan Reynolds Resurrected Four Walking Dead Characters—for Series Finale Ads
It’s the end of an era at AMC as The Walking Dead aired its final episode after 11 seasons tonight—but some of the finale’s biggest surprises came during the show’s ad breaks. That’s because four Walking Dead characters who died over the show’s 12-year run were...
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
First Full Look At Harrison Ford In Indiana Jones 5 Is Here, And Another Key Detail About The Movie Has Been Confirmed
Not only has our first full look at Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 arrived, but a key detail about the 2023 has been confirmed.
Collider
First 'Paint' Image Has Owen Wilson Donning the Perm of a Popular TV Painter
Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
“Black Panther” Cast Visited Chadwick Boseman’s Resting Site Before Filming
Angela Bassett reveals that the cast and crew of “Black Panther” visited Chadwick Boseman’s resting place. Watch inside.
Original Walking Dead Actor Chandler Riggs' Sly Finale Cameo Slipped Right Past Viewers
After 11 seasons and over 170 episodes, the iconic zombie drama based on the Image Comics series has reached the finish line. "The Walking Dead" capped things off with a very eventful finale that even brought back several fan favorites, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There was even a small cameo from Chandler Riggs that many viewers might have missed.
David Harbour says his hair and weight will be a 'real problem' when he has to simultaneously film 'Thunderbolts' and 'Stranger Things'
David Harbour plays the Red Guardian and Jim Hopper in "Thunderbolts" and "Stranger Things" respectively, and the characters have different physiques.
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
ComicBook
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
Jason David Frank, Power Rangers Actor, Dead at 49
Jason David Frank, the actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died. He was 49. The actor’s rep Justine Hunt confirmed the news in a statement to TVLine writing, “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.” A cause of death has not been revealed, but reports indicate it was suicide. Power Rangers’ Walter E. Jones also commemorated his former co-star...
wegotthiscovered.com
An anxiety-inducing scene from an otherwise ignored horror movie comes back to haunt viewers
Movies can almost entirely forgettable or without much flair, but having one big scene can be enough to secure a massive legacy for the years ahead. When you’re attempting a remake, it’s even more important to stand out than usual with those big scenes. Along comes arguably the...
Seth Rogen Was Mortified That Friends Thought He Was Actually Balding in ‘The Fabelmans’
Seth Rogen landed one of the most coveted parts in Hollywood when he was cast as Bennie, a fictionalized version of Steven Spielberg’s father’s best friend, in “The Fabelmans.” It’s a pivotal role in the director’s most personal film, but that doesn’t mean that the entire experience was glamorous. In a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Rogen revealed that the honor of starring in Spielberg’s autobiographical film was accompanied by an embarrassing grooming request. Rogen recalled that prior to his first day of shooting the film, Spielberg asked him to make a change to his appearance. “I want...
wegotthiscovered.com
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
EW.com
John Leguizamo says he based his character in The Menu on Steven Seagal
John Leguizamo has been an in-demand film actor for three decades now, with a list of movie credits including 1993's Carlito's Way, 1996's Romeo + Juliet, 1999's Summer of Sam, 2005's Land of the Dead, 2014's John Wick, last year's Encanto, and the upcoming Violent Night (out Dec. 2). So...
wegotthiscovered.com
As James Gunn teases Lobo, a contender has already thrown their cigar into the ring
As several high-profile names continue or prepare to jump the burning ship that is Twitter, no one has quite managed to match the splash made by James Gunn when he announced his presence on Mastodon, the Twitter competitor that’s happy to collect the more Musk-averse denizens of the platform.
TheWrap
