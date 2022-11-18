After the kickoff time for the game previously known as the Civil War between Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers was held in the six-day window for Pac-12 teams last week, it has finally been announced when that game will be played. The Ducks and Beavers will kick off at 12:30 PT on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Corvallis, at a Reser Stadium that is under construction. This is the final regular season game for both teams, and one that comes with major ramifications. While Oregon’s win over Utah on Saturday night boosted its chances to get into the Pac-12 Championship game, a win over Oregon State will secure its spot in Las Vegas against the USC Trojans. The rivalry game with no name will be on ABC. List Notable quotes from Dan Lanning after Oregon's 20-17 win over Utah

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO