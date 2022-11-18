ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Klay goes thermonuclear, drops 20 on Rockets in first quarter

Klay Thompson appeared to find his shot in the Warriors' win on Friday night, and he carried that over into their game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Thompson was feeling it in the first quarter, draining his first six shots, including four 3-pointers, and finishing...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at...
PORTLAND, OR
Deadspin

Here’s how the Sacramento Kings became the NBA’s team of redemption

Kings Nation has been through the wringer for the past 16 years. The Sacramento Kings may be poised to end their postseason drought and the path forward is illuminated in a unique way by an unusual group. During the offseason, owner Vivek Ranadivé had the brightest full-color laser equipment in the world installed atop the Golden 1 Center. After every home win, a Sacramento King slaps a purple button which I can assume is only a prop, and 1,000 watts of RGB power shoot into the sky.
SACRAMENTO, CA
AllClippers

Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Clippers

The NBA season just started, but hypothetical trade scenarios are already underway. Some are more realistic than others, and while it can be easy to write off certain trade ideas as impossible, this league always finds a way to surprise the fans. The defending champion Golden State Warriors have been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Portland Tribune

Milwaukee Bucks down Portland Trail Blazers, 119-111

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from 17th game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Milwaukee took a first-half lead and never let it get away as the Bucks beat the Trail Blazers 119-111 Monday. It was the first game of a four-game road trip for the Blazers (10-7), who will likely play each of the games without Damian Lillard (calf). Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a history of putting up big numbers against Portland, led Milwaukee (12-4) with 37 points. He made 16 of 24 shots from the field (0 of 1 on a 3-pointer and...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay, Dray to sit vs. Pelicans; Loon, Wiggs questionable

The Warriors accomplished something on Sunday night that they hadn't done all season: Win their first road game. It came at the expense of the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, and now they must try to win their second road game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday without the heart of their core.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kickoff time for Oregon vs. Oregon State game announced

After the kickoff time for the game previously known as the Civil War between Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers was held in the six-day window for Pac-12 teams last week, it has finally been announced when that game will be played. The Ducks and Beavers will kick off at 12:30 PT on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Corvallis, at a Reser Stadium that is under construction. This is the final regular season game for both teams, and one that comes with major ramifications. While Oregon’s win over Utah on Saturday night boosted its chances to get into the Pac-12 Championship game, a win over Oregon State will secure its spot in Las Vegas against the USC Trojans. The rivalry game with no name will be on ABC. List Notable quotes from Dan Lanning after Oregon's 20-17 win over Utah
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy