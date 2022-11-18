Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Michael Jordan Bought Charles Barkley A $20,000 Diamond Earring During The 1993 NBA Finals As A Mind Game
Michael Jordan purchased a $20K diamond earring for Charles Barkley as a mind game during the NBA Finals.
NBA Fans React To Clutch Stephen Curry Shot In Warriors Win Over Rockets: "Steph Is Crazy Good"
Stephen Curry hit clutch late shots to ensure the Warriors win their first road game of the season against the Rockets.
Kawhi Leonard Doesn't Think Tim Duncan Is A Good Coach
Kawhi Leonard drops truth bomb on Tim Duncan's coaching career.
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors slapped with harsh reality by Steve Kerr despite first road win
The Golden State Warriors got their first road win of 2022-23 on Sunday, clawing back to beat the Houston Rockets 127-120. Even better? The floodgates finally opened for Klay Thompson, who followed up his most efficient game of the season by erupting for 41 points and 10 made three-pointers. Forgive...
Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas was in shock after Stephen Curry drilled an insane fadeaway three-pointer to seal the win for the Warriors.
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Klay goes thermonuclear, drops 20 on Rockets in first quarter
Klay Thompson appeared to find his shot in the Warriors' win on Friday night, and he carried that over into their game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Thompson was feeling it in the first quarter, draining his first six shots, including four 3-pointers, and finishing...
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at...
Here’s how the Sacramento Kings became the NBA’s team of redemption
Kings Nation has been through the wringer for the past 16 years. The Sacramento Kings may be poised to end their postseason drought and the path forward is illuminated in a unique way by an unusual group. During the offseason, owner Vivek Ranadivé had the brightest full-color laser equipment in the world installed atop the Golden 1 Center. After every home win, a Sacramento King slaps a purple button which I can assume is only a prop, and 1,000 watts of RGB power shoot into the sky.
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Clippers
The NBA season just started, but hypothetical trade scenarios are already underway. Some are more realistic than others, and while it can be easy to write off certain trade ideas as impossible, this league always finds a way to surprise the fans. The defending champion Golden State Warriors have been...
Milwaukee Bucks down Portland Trail Blazers, 119-111
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from 17th game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Milwaukee took a first-half lead and never let it get away as the Bucks beat the Trail Blazers 119-111 Monday. It was the first game of a four-game road trip for the Blazers (10-7), who will likely play each of the games without Damian Lillard (calf). Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a history of putting up big numbers against Portland, led Milwaukee (12-4) with 37 points. He made 16 of 24 shots from the field (0 of 1 on a 3-pointer and...
Steph, Klay, Dray to sit vs. Pelicans; Loon, Wiggs questionable
The Warriors accomplished something on Sunday night that they hadn't done all season: Win their first road game. It came at the expense of the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, and now they must try to win their second road game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday without the heart of their core.
Blazers star Damian Lillard’s official injury status, recovery timeline, revealed
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is out for at least one to two weeks after his latest injury setback. Lillard was forced to exit during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz and didn’t return, with the team saying he re-aggravated the right calf strain that forced him to miss some time earlier in the season.
Kickoff time for Oregon vs. Oregon State game announced
After the kickoff time for the game previously known as the Civil War between Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers was held in the six-day window for Pac-12 teams last week, it has finally been announced when that game will be played. The Ducks and Beavers will kick off at 12:30 PT on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Corvallis, at a Reser Stadium that is under construction. This is the final regular season game for both teams, and one that comes with major ramifications. While Oregon’s win over Utah on Saturday night boosted its chances to get into the Pac-12 Championship game, a win over Oregon State will secure its spot in Las Vegas against the USC Trojans. The rivalry game with no name will be on ABC. List Notable quotes from Dan Lanning after Oregon's 20-17 win over Utah
Pelicans Crush Short-Handed Warriors in Zion's Return
The New Orleans Pelicans played their most dominant game of the season.
Spurs Can't Keep Up with Clippers 3-Point Party, Drop 4th Straight
The San Antonio Spurs dropped their fourth straight game Saturday night to remain winless on the road trip, falling big to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia’s transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former
