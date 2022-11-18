ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Driver suspected of injuring Los Angeles area police recruits released from jail as sheriff says investigators believe he acted intentionally

By Cheri Mossburg, Josh Campbell, Alaa Elassar, Andy Rose, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kemp stumps for Walker on runoff campaign trail

SMYRNA — Recently re-elected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp campaigned Saturday on behalf of former University of Georgia football star and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who is facing a Dec. 6 runoff for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat. “Look, we cannot rest on our laurels here,” Kemp said to...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgians to receive $28 million in housing tax credits

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently announced that it will award $27,980,800 in 9% Housing Tax Credits to construct or preserve 28 affordable rental housing developments, including two in Albany. Once completed, the properties will provide below-market rents to families, seniors, and persons requiring supportive housing.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy