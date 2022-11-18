Read full article on original website
Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid
The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
Trump raged against '60 Minutes' after it featured Dominion's CEO calmly dismissing his election-fraud theories
Former President Trump responded angrily to Sunday's edition of '60 Minutes.'. The documentary featured the Dominion Voting Systems CEO rebutting Trump's claims. He didn't directly address its arguments, but claimed the show was part of a plot against him. Donald Trump lashed out at Sunday night's edition of "60 Minutes"...
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell Trump that Biden would 'turn all that power on you,' feds reveal at trial
A government witness recorded a meeting with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes after January 6. Jason Alpers said Rhodes typed a message for Trump warning his children would "die in prison." Alpers denied that he was working on behalf of law enforcement during the January 10 meeting. Just days after...
Pence says that Melania told Trump 'to be more like Mike' following the president's chaotic performance in the first 2020 presidential debate
Mike Pence says Melania Trump told Donald Trump that the president should be more like his VP. Pence says the comment came after his 2020 vice presidential debate performance. "'Melania says I gotta be more like Mike,'" Pence says Trump told him, following the president's disastrous first debate. Former Vice...
Hear what jurors in Trump Org. trial said about Trump
A jury of eight men and four women have been seated in the criminal tax fraud and grand larceny trial against the Trump Organization.
Trump's Sick Crack About Prison Rape Gets Big Cheers From His Supporters
Trump's rally speech takes a dark turn.
Trump in 'self-destruct mode', becoming increasingly isolated as he fumes over midterm results, report says
Trump is becoming isolated as he fumes about the midterm results, CBS reporter Robert Costa said. Several in his inner circle said they avoid him as he rants and lashes out at his rivals. One advisor said he is in "self-destruct mode" and seems "irresponsible and chaotic." Former President Donald...
'I'm very disturbed': George Conway predicts that the US is 'going to see more' violence in the wake of Paul Pelosi assault
"I'm worried that we're facing an era where we're going to see more of this," Conway told CNN on Friday.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected. That candidate is Joe O’Dea, the underdog Senate contender in Colorado who is trailing...
Fallon Says Indicting Trump After Midterms Is Like ‘Political Version of Waiting to Break Up’ Until After Holidays (Video)
Republicans are gearing up to deal with an indictment of twice impeached former president Donald Trump after election day, according to new reports. And to Jimmy Fallon, waiting until then feels a bit like strategically planning a messy breakup. During his “Tonight Show” monologue on Tuesday, Fallon cited a report...
Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’
Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.
Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie
The Fox News host's claim about Social Security sent Twitter to the tape.
Trump told Mike Pence that people are 'gonna hate your guts' and 'think you're stupid' if he opposed plans to reject the 2020 vote
Mike Pence published a column for WSJ about his final days with Donald Trump. He wrote he would hear objections to the 2020 vote but knew he couldn't outright reject the results. Trump hurled a series of insults at his VP in the days leading up to January 6, per...
Fox News Analyst Offers Stark Reality Check For Donald Trump: ‘His Star Has Faded’
Brit Hume warned what may come next for the GOP.
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the stand to testify in his own defense Friday, a risky move he insisted on taking in the face of charges his far-right group plotted to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power on January 6, 2021. Growing emotional at times, Rhodes projected...
Nancy Pelosi Says She Won't Discuss Trump's Plans, Then Brutally Bashes Trump's Plans
The House speaker picked apart the former president's anticipated 2024 campaign announcement.
GOP mega-donor Ken Griffin, who's poured $60 million into Republican campaigns this cycle, called Trump a '3-time loser' and said he shouldn't run for president
GOP mega-donor and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin called Donald Trump a "three-time loser." He said he hopes Trump "sees the writing on the wall" and doesn't run for president. Griffin has donated nearly $60 million to Republicans this cycle, and $1 million to Trump's PAC in 2018. Ken Griffin, the...
