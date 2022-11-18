Read full article on original website
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic placeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KMBC.com
Kansas City fire crews called to battle two-alarm fire on Gladstone Blvd. near Independence Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri firefighters battled an apartment fire late Monday morning. Fire crews were called to the building fire in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard near Independence Avenue just after 10 a.m. The two-alarm fire required the presence of multiple KCFD stations. More than...
Police: 2 shot, killed Tuesday near East 28th Street, Prospect Avenue in KCMO
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a deadly double shooting early Tuesday afternoon near a KCPD police station.
KCTV 5
Deadly shooting inside Kansas City apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was shot and killed inside a Kansas City apartment building early Monday morning, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to a call of several gunshots in the area of East Armour...
KMBC.com
Two men dead after deadly double shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday afternoon in the metro. Police responded to a shooting call just after 1 p.m. near East 27th Street and Prospect Ave. On arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims unresponsive just west of the...
Kansas City woman killed in head-on crash with semi
A 34-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a head-on crash in Geary County on late Saturday.
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy. He was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
KMBC.com
Prosecutor's office says use of force justified in July shooting in Gardner, Kansas
GARDNER, Kan. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Prosecutor's Office will not press charges against the officers involved in a shooting in Gardner in July. A Gardner, Kansas, police officer was involved in a shooting on July 27 near 179th Street and Moonlight Road in Gardner. Officials said at the...
KMBC.com
KCPD opens homicide investigation after Nov. 15 shooting victim dies from their wounds
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has reported a late death in a Nov. 15 shooting. A homicide investigation has been opened as a result of the death. The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Kevin Slape. Just before 6:30 p.m. on the 15th, officers...
lawrencekstimes.com
Woman found dead at Lawrence campsite; residents concerned she may have been detoxing
A woman was found dead in her tent at the city-run campsite for people experiencing homelessness Monday. Other residents believe she may have been trying to detox. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said via email that city staff found an unresponsive woman in her tent and called police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMBC.com
Community Services League seeks volunteers to help with its Christmas store
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence Christmas Store is entering its fourth decade of helping families provide a happy holiday experience for their children. But it could use some help. "I just think about the smiles on those kids faces," volunteer Martha Waits said. Waits is entering her 16th year...
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
KMBC.com
Grandview's waste transfer station more efficient at handling city's trash
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview is showing off its new waste transfer station. The new facility is more efficient in getting trash out of the city. "Hesitate to even say," said Kit Starr, of the Raptor Recycle and Transfer. Starr is talking about all the strange things his workers have...
KMBC.com
Everything you need to know about Thursday's Evergy Plaza Lighting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Santa's made his list, now he's checking it twice. It's time to ring in the holiday season in Kansas City with one of our favorite traditions — the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony. It's not Christmas in Kansas City without the plaza lights aglow. Hoping...
KMBC.com
KC medical organization working to get better health outcomes for Black men
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When it comes to the topic of Black males and health care, the numbers don't lie. "Since the U.S. has been measuring life expectancy, Black males have been at the bottom since the 1900s," Swope Health Central President and CEO Jeron Ravin said. The medical...
KMBC.com
Suspect fires shots at MSHP Trooper during pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit in eastern Jackson County. Around 6 p.m. the trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley for a registration violation. The suspect fled into Blue Springs and fired shots at...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri saw two and a half weeks without a homicide for the first time in 5 years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local advocacy groups are calling it a historic start to the month after a small break in violence in Kansas City, Missouri. This November, KCMO is seeing something that hasn't happened in five years. No one died from gun violence for two and a half weeks.
bluevalleypost.com
Police chase clocking 130 mph ends with crash in Overland Park
Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash in Overland Park late Thursday. The driver did not stop, and the officer followed but said he was not in pursuit of the car. Officers followed the car south on I-35 to westbound and then northbound...
I-435 eastbound past Wornall Road reopens after crash Saturday afternoon
Interstate 435 eastbound just past Wornall Road reopened around 5:20 p.m. after an injury accident. The collision took place just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
KMBC.com
KCK officials detail plans to further investigate Ex-KCK detective Roger Golubski
KCK officials in both government and law enforcement are discussing a plan to investigate a former police detective. District Attorney Mark Dupree says it's a necessary step to investigate retired KCK detective Roger Golubski. On Thursday, the Unified Government board of commissioners unanimously passed a resolution to fund the digitization...
