Africa's livestock farmers are at the forefront of climate change. Images of parched landscapes littered with the carcasses of starved cattle are becoming all too familiar as droughts increase in frequency and severity. But cattle farming globally is also one of the causes of climate change. The world's three billion or more ruminants—cattle, sheep and goats—produce methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases, as a by-product of digestion.

1 DAY AGO