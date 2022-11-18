Read full article on original website
Sean O’Malley: ‘I know my next fight is for the UFC bantamweight title’
Sean O’Malley says his next fight will be for a title, but isn’t sure if he’ll get it right away. O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) jumped to the No. 1 spot in the bantamweight rankings when he edged out former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. On the same night, reigning champ Aljamain Sterling dominated T.J. Dillashaw en route to a second-round TKO.
Jason David Frank, ‘Power Rangers’ star and former MMA fighter, dead at 49
Jason David Frank, an actor best known for his role in the “Power Rangers” franchise and a former mixed martial artist, has died. He was 49. Frank’s agent, Brian Butler-Au of Sucker Punch Entertainment, confirmed the news Sunday on Instagram. TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, reported that Frank took his own life.
