Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that affects the uterus. In people with this condition, scar tissue or adhesions form in the uterus due to an injury. In severe cases, the entire front and back walls of the uterus can fuse together. In milder cases, the adhesions can appear in smaller areas of the uterus. The adhesions can be thick or thin, and may be sparsely located or merged together.

13 DAYS AGO