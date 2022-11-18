Researchers develop a novel integration scheme for efficient coupling between III-V and silicon

Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Research reveals the thinnest possible ladder steps made of distinct electric potentials
Tel Aviv University research reveals two-dimensional crystals exhibiting a unique control of distinct electric potential steps by sliding atomically thin layers against each other. The consecutive, ultimately thin, electrical switches reported are a highly desired resource for information technology and novel electro- and optomechanical applications. The research, now published in...
Phys.org
Researchers use low-cost 3D printer to develop new method for creating microspheres
Researchers use powerful microchannel droplet generation equipment to create uniform polymer microsphere materials, which have high economic values. These microspheres are spherical microparticles that can be used in many applications including medical devices, biotechnology, the construction industry, veterinary science, and environmental studies. A team of researchers has developed a novel...
Phys.org
Experiment demonstrates nanoscale structures can improve reverse osmosis seawater desalination
A multinational team of researchers have developed a process that builds on the success of current reverse osmosis processes that remove salt from seawater. Researchers led by Professor Heqing Jiang, of the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences published their findings Nov. 18, 2022 in Nano Research.
Phys.org
Researchers develop algorithm to identify microbial contaminants in low microbial biomass microbiomes
One of the major challenges in microbiome science has been distinguishing what is a potential environmental contaminant from a true, bona fide microbiome signal. Challenges associated with metagenomic sequencing with low biomass environments include the distinction between a true signal versus contamination, a remnant DNA from a sampling kit or extraction kit or the environment.
Phys.org
How deep learning empowers cell image analysis
The cell is the basic structural and functional unit of life, with varying sizes, shapes, and densities. There are many different physiological and pathological factors that influence these parameters. It is therefore extremely important for biomedical and pharmaceutical research to study the characteristics of cells. Traditionally, researchers observed cell samples...
Phys.org
Adaptations across scales: Scientists learn how the horseshoe crab sees through its cuticle lenses
The primitive compound eyes of a horseshoe crab are one the largest to be found in nature. In contrast to many insects and spiders that build their eyes from glassy proteins, the horseshoe crab uses cuticle, the same material that builds its skin and legs. An international team led by...
Phys.org
Quick-closing valve allows fish to rapidly regulate the water in their cells
Regulating the fluid balance in cells is vital in all living things. When insufficient water is being transported via the cell membrane, cells can use their aquaporins—also known as water channels—that open and close to remedy this. Researchers at the University of Gothenburg recently identified a water channel in a fish with what appears to be a unique quick-closing valve. Ultimately, this discovery could be significant in the development of drugs to treat cancer and Alzheimer's disease.
Phys.org
Researchers construct high-resolution physical-biogeochemical model in Indo-Pacific ocean
The Indo-Pacific region is a convergence zone with the largest biodiversity in the global ocean. However, previous models were not refined enough to resolve the complex topography of main straits. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Yin Baoshu from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences...
Phys.org
Observation of mechanical bound states in the continuum in an optomechanical microresonator
High-Q mechanical resonances are desired in many applications. The conventional wisdom relies on minimizing the size of the supporting structure of mechanical resonators, which renders the fabricated mechanical device fragile. To overcome this difficulty, scientists in China experimentally exploited mechanical bound states in the continuum for achieving high Q factors...
Phys.org
Research to mend broken bones, test implantable devices, and inspire future explorers on way to ISS
While millions of Americans plan for the upcoming holidays, a variety of critical research and supplies will head to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of SpaceX's 26th Commercial Resupply Services mission (SpaceX CRS-26). The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for launch onboard a Falcon 9 rocket to the space station no earlier than November 22, 2022, from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Phys.org
Charged porphyrins: The key to investigating the properties of stacked ion pairs
Ions are created when an atom or molecule either loses or gains electrons, thus gaining a charge. When two oppositely charged ions are combined, it can lead to the creation of an ion pair. The influence of different ion pairs on the physical properties of the material they are present in has been widely studied as it can lead to the creation of new functional electronic materials.
Phys.org
How to test whether we're living in a computer simulation
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets and ultimately life to develop? The expansive force of the universe, dark energy, for example, is much weaker than theory suggests it should be—allowing matter to clump together rather than being ripped apart.
Phys.org
Secretion secrets revealed: Pathogen effector characterization for a devastating plant disease
Sometimes the most niche plant pathogens pack the greatest punch. Such is the case for the Florida citrus industry, which has seen a 70% decline in its orange production since the introduction of Huanglongbing (citrus greening) in 2005. This disease is caused by the bacteria Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus, which spreads...
Phys.org
A path to faster and more cost-effective drug development
Researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have published research in Molecular Pharmaceutics predicting how proteins interact in drug development. The research is a collaboration between Amgen and the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor. In the paper, researchers use a mathematical model to predict the viscosity of solutions of proteins to be used as drugs. This is critical in drug development as the viscosity determines the method of delivery—needle or IV.
Phys.org
World's first industrial model of a flow photo-on-demand synthesis system that uses chloroform as the precursor
Various chemical products, such as polymers and pharmaceutical intermediates, are currently synthesized with phosgene as their precursor or raw material. However, phosgene is highly toxic and this usage poses safety risks. Thus, there is demand for the development of new methods and substitutes to replace phosgene. In collaboration with industry,...
Phys.org
New microscope can take 3D images of cells while working in a natural environment
To observe living cells through a microscope, a sample is usually squeezed onto a glass slide. It then lies there calmly and the cells are observable. The disadvantage is that this limits how the cells behave and it only produces two-dimensional images. Researchers from UiT The Arctic University of Norway...
Phys.org
Researchers introduce a Persian language tool for evaluating aesthetic responsiveness
Some people have strong reactions to art and music, others hardly any. In 2020, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics (MPIEA) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, developed a method that scientists can use to predict the general receptivity of potential study participants to aesthetic stimuli. Initially, the Aesthetic Responsiveness Assessment (AReA) was available only in German and English. Now, however, a team of researchers from the MPIEA and Shahid Beheshti University (SBU) in Tehran, Iran, have validated the procedure in Persian (Farsi) as well. Their findings have just been published in the journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts.
Phys.org
Researchers working to improve and simplify models for how PFAS flow through ground
As a growing number of communities are forced to confront PFAS contamination in their groundwater, a key hurdle in addressing this harmful group of chemicals lies in unraveling how they move through a region of the environment called the unsaturated zone—a jumble of soil, rock and water sandwiched between the ground's surface and the water table below.
Phys.org
It is still too early to use artificial intelligence for criminal justice, claims new paper
Artificial intelligence is poised to reshape our world in countless ways and in almost every field. This includes the criminal justice system. Algorithm-based, data-driven decision-making is being increasingly used in pre-trial risk assessments in the United States as a tool to calculate a defendant's risk of reoffending. Proponents argue that this removes inherent bias present in criminal justice figures such as police, judges or prosecutors.
Phys.org
Exploring the deep: Drones offer new ways to monitor sea floor
Measuring the position and topography of the Earth's crust is critical for understanding earthquake risk. Now, researchers led by the Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo have developed a novel method for monitoring the position of the seafloor with a drone-based observation device that could revolutionize oceanographic observation.
