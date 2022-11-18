Read full article on original website
Blues' Torey Krug: Exits warmups
Krug (upper body) left during pre-game warmups and is not expected to play Monday against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Just as Colton Parayko is set to return from a three-game absence, it appears the Blues will be down another top blueliner for at least one game. Krug has four goals and eight points while averaging 19:39 of ice time through 17 games on the year. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's game in Buffalo.
Blues' Torey Krug: Availability to be determined
Krug (upper body) is expected to skate in the morning before the Blues determine his availability for Wednesday's game against Buffalo, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Krug did not take part in Tuesday's practice after he was a late scratch for Monday's contest versus Anaheim. He has...
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Skating on his own
Okposo (lower body) has started skating on his own, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports. Okposo, who hasn't played since Nov. 10, is doing better. It seems doubtful that he will be ready to play Tuesday against Montreal. Okposo is listed as day-to-day.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled by Bucks
Middleton (wrist) was recalled by the Bucks on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd earlier Monday so he could practice with the team, and he'll rejoin the parent club several hours later. His participation in practice is certainly encouraging, but he doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return to game action with the Bucks.
Sabres overpower Canadiens to end 8-game skid
Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-2
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Plucks apple in win
Zibanejad notched an assist and eight shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks. Zibanejad set up an Adam Fox empty-netter late in the third period. With points in 10 of the last 11 games, Zibanejad is very much in a groove on offense. The top-line center is up to 10 tallies, 11 helpers, 85 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 19 contests.
