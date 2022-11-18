Brie Larson shared a new look at all of her friends as they continue to make The Marvels. In the photo posted to social media are Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. If that wasn't fun enough director Nia DaCosta gets in on the action as well. The Internet has been talking about the MCU sequel this morning as some merch made the rounds online. As a result of that, a lot of the early hours have been spent discussing each heroine's look with new suits. Captain Marvel looks a lot like the last time we saw her in Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene. But, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau were rocking some new threads that had social media buzzing about what that could mean for the next Marvel movie to feature the trio. Check out the photo for yourself down below!

8 HOURS AGO