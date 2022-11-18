Read full article on original website
Donny Cates Exits Marvel's Hulk, Artist Ryan Ottley Takes Over Writing Duties
Though his been on the title for about a year at this point, superstar writer Donny Cates has exited Marvel's Hulk comic series with artist Ryan Ottley taking over in his absence. As noticed by CBR, Ottley confirmed the news on Twitter earlier this week, revealing that despite Hulk #12 being solicited with Cates credited as the writer he would be pulling double duty for the title's "Hulk Planet" arc. When asked by a fan if Cates was still writing the series and perhaps taking a brief break, Ottley replied: "No, he moved on to other things. I'll be writing the rest of this arc. There's always a chance he comes back for later arcs but I just don't know. I miss his amazing scripts, fortunately he created such a solid foundation that the world is such a blast to continue creating in!"
Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death
Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes Asked J.J. Abrams to Let Him Direct Star Trek 4
Star Trek has a long history of its actors stepping into the director's chair, whether it's Leonard Nimoy and Simon Pegg in the movies or numerous actors including LeVar Burton and Patrick Stewart on TV. One of those is Jonathan Frakes, who has directed the films Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, along with episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds (as well as the interactive movie Star Trek: Vulcan). So it makes sense that when the series got its reboot, Frakes made a pitch to direct one of those movies.
The Walking Dead: The Final Fate of Each Character
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Rest in peace, The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and innumerable deaths, Sunday night's Walking Dead series finale marked the end of the AMC zombie drama — and as hinted by the "Rest in Peace" title, not everyone made it out alive. Things looked grim for the survivors after the show's penultimate episode ended on a major cliffhanger, which saw the heroes trapped between zombie masses and Governor Pamela Milton's (Laila Robins) army as a walker horde flooded inside the Commonwealth's walls. For some, the finale was fatal.
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
Popeye Announces First Manga With Special First Look (Exclusive)
You might think the world knows all there is to Popeye the Sailor Man, but that could not be further from the truth. Soon, publisher King Features Syndicate plans to prove that truth to fans with help from a special comic. After all, Eye Lie Popeye plans to bring the infamous sailor into the world of manga, and the exciting tale will pay homage to some of shonen's best series.
Brie Larson Shares New Look at The Marvels Co-Stars
Brie Larson shared a new look at all of her friends as they continue to make The Marvels. In the photo posted to social media are Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. If that wasn't fun enough director Nia DaCosta gets in on the action as well. The Internet has been talking about the MCU sequel this morning as some merch made the rounds online. As a result of that, a lot of the early hours have been spent discussing each heroine's look with new suits. Captain Marvel looks a lot like the last time we saw her in Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene. But, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau were rocking some new threads that had social media buzzing about what that could mean for the next Marvel movie to feature the trio. Check out the photo for yourself down below!
The Flash Movie Editor Reveals Why DC Film Is "Worth the Wait"
After years upon years of being in the works, The Flash movie is currently on track to be released next year, bringing the journey of DC's Scarlet Speedster to the big screen. The film has already had a fair amount of anticipation and speculation surrounding it, between the return of Michael Keaton's take on Bruce Wayne / Batman, and the film's overall place in the ever-evolving DC universe. A brief teaser trailer during last year's DC FanDome teased exactly what the film has in store, including the revelation that franchise star Ezra Miller will be playing two incarnations of Barry Allen in the film — and according to the film's editor, Paul Machliss, the technology used to bring that to life could be part of the reason why the film has more recently been delayed.
Jason David Frank, Legendary Power Rangers and Action Star, Dies at 49
Jason David Frank, legendary star in the long-running Power Rangers and more action franchises, has died at the age of 49. While in the latter half of his career Frank had been more focused on original efforts such as the Legend of the White Dragon project, many who became familiar with the star most likely recognize more of his work as Tommy Oliver in the massive Power Rangers franchise. Jason David Frank made his first appearance with Power Rangers during the famous "Green With Evil" saga during Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993. This five episode special introduced kids all over the world to the brainwashed into evil Tommy Oliver who not only immediately became a fan favorite villain, but soon became one of the biggest heroic warriors in the series' history. Following Oliver's original stint as the Green Ranger, he would return in subsequent seasons in various other forms.
Rick Grimes Returns in The Walking Dead Series Finale
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Sunday's final episode of The Walking Dead ends with an answer to the question plaguing fans for years: does Rick Grimes return? At San Diego Comic-Con in July, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira announced they would reunite for the Rick & Michonne spin-off coming to AMC in 2023. Originally planned as a Rick movie trilogy, the new series will reveal what happened to Rick after he was taken away aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After." It will also answer what became of Michonne, whose exit in the Season 10 episode "What We Become" saw her heading north in search of Rick.
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at New Arc
Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to finally end its hiatus and come back with new chapters, and to celebrate the series has shared the first look at what fans can expect from the next big arc! When Chapter 87 of the manga ended the Granolah the Survivor arc earlier this Summer, fans were excited about all of the potential places the story could go next. Unfortunately, there was an unexpected wait as the manga went on an extended hiatus to get properly prepared for the next new arc. Thankfully, the wait is over as the next arc of the series is almost here at last.
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
Gary Oldman, Star of Harry Potter and Dark Knight Series, Reveals He's Retiring From Acting
Gary Oldman is ready for some rest and relaxation. The Dark Knight alumnus says he's fine with retiring after his latest project runs its course, citing interests outside of the industry he'd like to dedicate his time to. Oldman currently stars in AppleTV+'s Slow Horses, a spy thriller that will soon debut its second season. Based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons at the streamer, though it's unclear if Oldman will still be involved at that point.
The Rock Reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Surpassing Black Adam at the Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been out in theaters for two weekends now, and it's already earned a lot of money at the box office. In fact, it's helped push Disney to over $3 billion at the box office for the year. Today, it was revealed the movie hit a big milestone by passing $500 million globally. That means the Marvel film has already surpassed DC's Black Adam, which has earned $366.2 million since its release on October 21st. Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has already tweeted about Wakanda Forever's success, but today he called out IGN for revealing that Wakanda Forever has surpassed his movie. Comparing box office scores is quite a common practice, especially for comic book movies that were released so close together, but The Rock isn't a fan of the "competing" post.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Breaks Silence on Vaccine and Transphobia Controversy
As officially unveiled by Marvel Studios on Saturday, Letitia Wright is the studio's new Black Panther. During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her character Shuri manages to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb, giving her the powers of Bast, the Marvel equivalency of the god Bastet. At the height of the pandemic, Wright retweeted a video that included anti-vaccination and transphobic views and save for an apology shared to Instagram, she's avoided speaking about it the entire Wakanda Forever press tour.
Doctor Strange Fights Nazis in Multiverse of Madness Deleted Scene
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness smashed its way into theaters earlier this year, and it immediately established itself as one of the most extravagant Marvel Cinematic Universe entries yet. The film took Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) on a chaotic and dangerous ride through parts of the Marvel multiverse, pitting him against villains from alternate dimensions. A new piece of concept art reveals a surprising direction that that conflict could have gone in — in particular, a warp in reality involving World War II fighter jets, and soldiers from different time periods.
Dragon Ball Super Debuts New Looks for Goten and Trunks
Dragon Ball Super has revealed some suprising new looks for Goten and Trunks, which will soon be making their debut in the Dragon Ball Super manga! As you can see below, Goten and Trunks are seen sporting identical superhero-style costumes – red capes and all. Trunks is facing forward, and on his belt we see the number "1" displayed, hinting that Goten (whose front is hidden) may have a "2" on his own belt.
White Noise Trailer Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for White Noise, the upcoming new film by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach, which will re-unite him with his Marriage Story leading man Adam Driver, and his Frances Ha leading lady, Greta Gerwig. Once again, Baumbach's area of focus will be an unusual family dynamic (see also: The Squid and the Whale), one that is trying to ground itself in the midst of an almost comedic level of disaster that's unfolding. Along with Driver and Gerwis (two Oscar darlings themselves), White Noise will also star Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen and Slim), and Andre "3000" Benjamin.
The Rock Reveals The One Dream WWE Match He Never Got to Have
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram on Saturday to post a new workout from his Iron Paradise home gym. He decided to quote Randy Savage thanks to the funky-looking shades he was wearing, then admitted that a match with the "Macho Man" was the one big dream bout he never got the chance to have. Savage was already over in WCW by the time Johnson arrived in the WWF in 1996 and Savage chose to never step back in a WWE ring even after WCW folded (instead opting for a few appearances in TNA). Savage tragically passed away in 2011 after suffering a heart attack while driving in Florida.
James Cameron Says Avatar: The Way of Water Was "the Worst Business Case in Movie History"
Avatar: The Way of Water was "the worst business case in movie history" according to James Cameron. In a recent GQ interview, the director explained how much the film would have to make to break even. $2 billion is a staggering number to even think about, but Cameron said, "you have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history." That's the bar to just break even. It's a wild concept to consider on any level. But, when the projects been in development since 2013, that's what you're going to get. During the conversation, the director showed off a single effects shot that had been edited 405 times. This level of detail is kind of worrisome, and also a testament to just how much people power has been thrown at this movie.
