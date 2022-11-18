ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Firefighters rescue deer from Clark Fork River in Missoula

By MTN News
KPAX
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - The City of Missoula Fire Department headed out to an unusual call on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called out at approximately 7:30 a.m. to help a doe and her baby that fell through the ice near the Doubletree Hotel.

Crews used rope and ice water rescue techniques to successfully rescue both animals.

MFD is thanking the City of Missoula Police Department "for their assistance and for capturing this awesome rescue!" a social media post states.

