Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
AirPods Black Friday deals: Save on AirPods Pro and Max
Black Friday doesn’t officially start until November 25, but a lot of retailers are already making Black Friday discounts available. This makes right now a great time to beat the rush and still land some of the best Black Friday deals. This is particularly enticing if you’re on the lookout for Black Friday headphone deals, as several models of Apple’s AirPods are seeing impressive discounts. These are some of the best Apple Black Friday deals you’ll find, so read onward for more details on landing one of the best AirPods Black Friday deals you can shop today.
Digital Trends
My lack of self-control is a warning not to upgrade your phone this year
There’s one thing almost all the smartphones released in 2022 have in common: if you’ve got a 2021 smartphone, or in some cases even a 2020 smartphone, there’s absolutely no need to upgrade this year. This isn’t to say you shouldn’t buy a new phone, or that there’s anything wrong with the phones out this year — it’s more a statement that the two-year upgrade cycle is now relevant to us all as tech fans.
Digital Trends
The Pixel Watch reminds me why I love smartwatches, but don’t love it
I was disappointed with the Pixel Watch when I first used it, something that’s made very clear in my Google Pixel Watch review. Following that, I wanted to give the Pixel Watch a little space before going back and giving it another try — just in case my opinion softened, or feature updates arrived to make it a better purchase.
Digital Trends
Black Friday: Get this HP Full HD projector with Roku for just $137
The early, cool nights that define the end of fall mean one thing: It’s time for a projector! Far from the campy, flickering things your teachers used back in high school, the modern projectors that you can spot throughout our Black Friday projector deals are crisp and come with about as many features as a TV. The HP CC200 is no different, coming with Roku and a whole host of features we’ll get into more in a second. Plus, as part of the ongoing Walmart Black Friday deals, you can get the HP CC200 for only $137. That’s $62 off the standard $199 price and a deal worth bragging about.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 4K rotating Mini-LED Ark gaming monitor is $700 off
Samsung is no stranger to the best Black Friday monitor deals. And right now the Samsung Odyssey Ark, the big, wide, and rotatable curved monitor has sharp discount of $700 off the typical $3,500 price. Getting this monitor for just $2,800, a full 20% off, is the perfect way to set yourself up right for the upcoming Winter Steam Sale and full year of intense gaming.
Digital Trends
What is Ambient Mode on YouTube?
YouTube recently announced a number of changes to its video-watching interface. One of these changes is a new feature known as Ambient Mode. In this guide, we’ll go over exactly what Ambient Mode on YouTube is and show you how to enable or disable it. Ambient Mode is basically...
Digital Trends
The best headphones for making phone calls
Whether you're working from home or living the digital nomad life taking calls on the go, it's important to have high-quality headphones so your important discussions can happen without any disturbance. While you can use any headphones to make calls, we recommend opting for options with excellent active noise canceling (ANC), clear sound quality, and an easy-to-switch transparency mode to get the best results.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this 50-inch 4K TV is $148 for Black Friday
Walmart Black Friday deals typically offer plenty of awesome TV deals and that’s no different this year. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 50-inch 4K TV for just $148. That’s a fantastic bargain for anyone who’s been waiting to upgrade to 4K or looking to add an extra TV to their home for far less than usual. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, it’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush of Black Friday while still enjoying Black Friday prices. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
LG finally did it: a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate
PC gamers rejoice: LG has announced a 27-inch OLED monitor with G-Sync support, 240Hz refresh rate, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 0.03ms response time. We’ve seen plenty of OLED gaming monitors over the years, but none in a screen size that most PC gamers actually want. But this is finally it: a 27-inch OLED monitor, and it’s already one of the most anticipated new monitors for next year.
Digital Trends
Your iPhone may be collecting more personal data than you realize
It’s widely believed that iPhones are among the most secure smartphones you can buy — and that’s largely true. But what if your iPhone was collecting more personal data about you than you were led to believe? According to security researchers Tommy Mysk and Tala Haj Bakry, that’s exactly what’s happening.
Digital Trends
Best Sony TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now
The 2022 holiday shopping season is already well underway as retailers across the web have launched their Black Friday deals early. We’ve seen no shortage of great Black Friday TV deals among these early sales, and while the official event is less than a week away, now’s a great time to save big on a big-screen TV for your home theater setup. Sony TVs, as one of the best TV brands out there, are a great place to start looking, and Best Buy has a bunch of Sony TV Black Friday deals on tap right now on everything from budget-friendly televisions to cinephile-tier OLED TVs. We’ve got the top picks right here.
Digital Trends
PS5 Black Friday: Restock, games, controller and accessory deals
It’s not even Black Friday, but gamers can already start shopping the best Black Friday deals for the PlayStation 5. Whether you’re looking for discounts on games, controllers, and accessories because you already own the powerful gaming console, or you’re waiting for a restock to buy the PS5, there’s something that should catch your attention from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. To help you avoid the online rush of shoppers on Black Friday itself, we’ve rounded up some of the best PS5 Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.
Digital Trends
Too good to miss: This $79 Chromebook deal is almost gone
The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is selling out fast in Walmart’s Black Friday Chromebook deals, because you can get the laptop for the very low price of $79. That’s a further $19 in savings to its already affordable original price of $98, which is attracting a lot of shoppers to the tune of more then 1,000 purchases over the past 24 hours. We’re not sure how long the device will continue to be available in the Walmart Black Friday deals, so act fast or risk missing out.
Digital Trends
Even the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is discounted for Black Friday 2022
If you’re a lifelong Samsung user looking for an upgrade, here is a deal you won’t want to miss. As part of Samsung Black Friday deals you can trade your way up to a Galaxy Z Flip 4 without breaking the bank. Yes, the phone that just came out in August. It’s a bit of a complex deal, but very generous if you’re willing to push a few buttons. You’ll start off with $150 off the $1,059 phone. Then, you can trade in up to two qualifying devices to lower that price even more.
Digital Trends
What is Spotify? Music, pricing, and features explained
Spotify is the first name that comes to mind when you think of music-streaming apps. Love it or hate it, Spotify is currently the most popular music-streaming service, boasting 456 million users and nearly 200 million subscribers, putting it ahead of competitors like Apple Music. But what exactly is Spotify, and how does it really work? We’re answering all your questions with this deep dive into what you can expect from Spotify.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, November 22: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#521)
Trying to solve Wordle #521 for November 22, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.
Digital Trends
Amazon Black Friday deals: save on TVs, laptops and more
It’s time. Amazon Black Friday deals are here, including some of the early offers that you’ll want to shop right now, ahead of the main Black Friday deals event on November 25. If you’re thinking of waiting until then, or even Cyber Monday next week, you might want to at least take a peek. This round-up includes everything worthwhile that’s already on sale, and some of these deals might not even be available later. Shop some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals and early offers below.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Save on Series 8 and Ultra
While Black Friday doesn’t officially start until November 25, a lot of retailers are already rolling out Black Friday discounts. This makes for a great opportunity to avoid the rush and still take home some of the best Black Friday deals. Among them right now are some products that don’t often see a discount: Apple products. And some of the best Apple Black Friday deals are on the Apple Watch lineup, including massive discounts on the Apple Watch SE and plenty of savings worth taking advantage of on the Apple Watch Series 8 and new Apple Watch Ultra. Read onward for more details on the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals available right now.
Digital Trends
The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Edition looks like it’s straight out of hell
“Do you guys not have phones?” Well, what about a Diablo-themed phone? If you’ve ever wanted a smartphone decked out in all things Diablo, then Asus has you covered. Asus partnered with Blizzard for a special edition of the ROG Phone 6, based off of the mobile game, Diablo Immortal. The unique theming isn’t just on the hardware, but the software as well — everything about this phone is based on Diablo, from the setup process all the way down to even the notification sounds. If you’re even the slightest Diablo fan (whether or not you like Immortal), there’s a lot to like here.
Digital Trends
AMD drops huge price cuts on Ryzen 7000-series processors right now
AMD has cut the prices for its Ryzen 7000-series processors by up to $120 in some cases. This discount applies to all four Zen 4 processors on both NewEgg and Amazon, as well as the official AMD store. The Ryzen 9 7950 was listed at $574, down from $699 a...
Comments / 0