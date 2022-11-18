ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisch concedes District 3 race to Boebert

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

Democratic challenger Adam Frisch conceded the Colorado U.S. House District 3 race to Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert during a virtual press conference on Friday morning.

Frisch said he called Boebert on the phone prior to the virtual conference to formally concede to the congresswoman.

Although the vote total for both candidates currently sits at a margin that will likely trigger a recount in the state per Colorado law, Frisch expressed his sentiments against it.

"It's likely the secretary of state will mandate this recount in the coming weeks," Frisch said. "We are not asking for this recount. It's what the citizens of Colorado mandate through our elections system. We believe in integrity of elections in our great state of Colorado, and are supportive of this recount in our continued faith and the security of our elections; however, the likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small."

Frisch said he did not want to continue to raise false hope and encourage fundraising for a recount.

The Democratic challenger said he will continue to work toward a goal to work and serve for the people of western and southern Colorado. He emphasized what he called a responsibility to work in communities and return to a "greater sense of unity."

"Every party party should be invested in every corner of America," Frisch said.

