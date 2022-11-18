Martinsville Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing incident that injured two people.

Martinsville Police say the incident took place on Thursday, Nov. 17 at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Progress Drive. A press release states police responded in reference to a domestic-related fight that led to a man and woman getting stabbed.

The male victim tried to drive himself to a hospital when police say he stopped at an American National Bank located on Liberty St. Martinsville Fire & EMS responded and began to treat him before he was life-flighted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Authorities say he is in stable condition and the female victim received only minor injuries.

Martinsville Police have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake, who reportedly left the scene on foot prior to police arrival. The police department says Blake is wanted on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Martinsville Police are still investigating the case and they ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Ratcliffe at 276-226-0218 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. Officers say information that leads to an arrest and conviction is eligible for a $2,500 reward.

