ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Martinsville Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed

By Kylie Kidd
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alZHe_0jFy6URc00

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing incident that injured two people.

Martinsville Police say the incident took place on Thursday, Nov. 17 at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Progress Drive. A press release states police responded in reference to a domestic-related fight that led to a man and woman getting stabbed.

Danville Police at school dismissal after verbal threats

The male victim tried to drive himself to a hospital when police say he stopped at an American National Bank located on Liberty St. Martinsville Fire & EMS responded and began to treat him before he was life-flighted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Authorities say he is in stable condition and the female victim received only minor injuries.

Martinsville Police have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake, who reportedly left the scene on foot prior to police arrival. The police department says Blake is wanted on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Martinsville Police are still investigating the case and they ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Ratcliffe at 276-226-0218 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. Officers say information that leads to an arrest and conviction is eligible for a $2,500 reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTM

Danville Police Arrest Man for Threat to Westover Christian Academy

The Danville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the threat to Westover Christian Academy last week. Douglas Scholz, 51, was arrested late afternoon on November 18 for the threat that was made the day before. He was charged with 18.2-60 (threats of death or bodily injury to...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

One man shot in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning. Just after 6:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers spoke with the man, who had what appeared...
ROANOKE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed in head-on crash in Rockingham County

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A person was killed and three were sent to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a car crash in the area of Freeway Drive and Moss Street around 3:15 p.m. Reidsville police and state patrol officers...
REIDSVILLE, NC
WDBJ7.com

Second person dies after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police were notified...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in NW Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department says speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash. Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Officers found a single vehicle on its side; two men had been thrown from the vehicle.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina

A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
STUART, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing teenager found safe; man charged

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
GRETNA, VA
WSLS

Jamila Gadson found, man charged with her disappearance

GRETNA,Va. – Pittsylvania County Deputies said Saturday, Nov. 19 Jamila Gadson was found and returned to her home in Gretna, Investigators said, in connection with Gadson’s disappearance, 28-year-old Andrew Roy Beverly, from Pulaski, was charged and arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Detectives said additional...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSLS

One dead after single car crash in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE – One man is dead after a single car crash on the corner of Grayson Avenue and 10th street NW in Roanoke early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Roanoke Police. Responding officers said they found a vehicle on its side after getting a 911 call.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville Chief of Police to retire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 37 years of helping keep the City of Martinsville safe, Chief of Police G. E. “Eddie” Cassady has announced he will retire effective January 1, 2023. “Since I started in 1985, our continued relationship building with our community has and will always be...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville stabbing suspect arrested in N.C.

STOKES Co., N.C. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing that injured two people Thursday in Martinsville was arrested in North Carolina Saturday. According to the Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kasey Shane Blake, 33 of Stuart, was arrested after crashing a Kia in North Carolina late Saturday afternoon.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Traffic fatality early this morning in NW Roanoke

On November 20 at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Responding officers located a single vehicle on its side. Two adult male occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced an adult male occupant deceased on the scene. The other adult male occupant was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation, but speed does appear to be a factor.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police urge public to lock car doors due to spike in thefts

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is urging members of the public to lock their car doors, after a recent uptick in vehicle thefts. There have been 200 thefts from vehicles in Danville this year, a 90% increase from last year. A significant number of those thefts were able to happen because vehicles were left unlocked, according to police.
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested

A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
GRETNA, VA
WXII 12

Homicide investigation: three people shot and killed, police said

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Saturday's headlines. Police are on the scene investigating the death of three people after a shooting Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. Officers said they received a call at 5:21 a.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of Attucks Street. When they arrived, they found three...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFXR

WFXR

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy