Yardley-Based Politician to Move His District Office. Read to Learn When and Where
A Bucks County politician will be moving his district office to another part of the area as he continues to work on important local issues. Perry Warren, a State Representative for the 31st Legislative District, is moving his longtime office to another part of town. His new headquarters will be located at 509 Floral Vale Boulevard in Yardley.
Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
Krasner hits GOP in post-impeachment presser
The DA and Philly officials criticized the impeachment effort and called it an effort to ‘silence’ voters. The post Krasner hits GOP in post-impeachment presser appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Party Lines Arise in Commissioner Discussion on Montgomery County’s 2023 Budget Proposal
Divided American political groups and United States culture war between conservative society and liberal ideas as an election debate or US voter divisions. Party lines were sharply drawn at a recent meeting in Norristown to discuss the county’s 2023 budget. Democrats Valerie Arkoosh (chair) and Ken Lawrence (vice chair) indicated approval. And Republican Joe Gale voiced dissent. Rachel Ravina captured the divergence for The Reporter Online.
Attorney General Shapiro announces settlement with Bucks County wedding venue
Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced that his office has reached a settlement with The Barn at Forestville, a Bucks County wedding and event venue, and its managing members, Lawrence Plummer Jr. and Karen Plummer. The Barn operated in Furlong as an event venue, and offered related goods and services,...
Two new candidates for the Mayor's race in Philadelphia
The panel previews Jeff Brown and Allan Domb's candidacy for Mayor. Plus, will the PA GOP support Donald Trump's 2024 bid for President and the move to impeach Philly DA Larry Krasner.
Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Ensures Former Lansdale Resident Rests Where She Intended
Final resting place of Lansdale resident Rosellen Smith. A local widow, Rosellen Smith, passed away May 23, 2022, at a Lansdale assisted living community. But when her next-of-kin (a cousin) was unable or unwilling to honor her burial request, Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Adam Shellenhamer had a mystery to unravel to put her at peace. Jo Ciavaglia reported his efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times.
'This is now a knife fight': Philadelphia DA rails against impeachment vote
Philadelphia’s Democratic district attorney had harsh words for Republicans the Pennsylvania Legislature in his first public statement since the vote last week to impeach him.
Mercer says emergency, mail-in ballots now counted; results will be certified before state deadlines
The remaining emergency and mail-in ballots cast in Mercer County for the Nov. 8 election have now been counted for all 12 of the county’s municipalities, according to officials. Nathaniel Walker, the county’s superintendent of elections, said Mercer’s Board of Elections and its staff “worked tirelessly under unprecedented circumstances.”...
Philadelphia DA’s impeachment not answer to crime: State rep.
(NewsNation) — A rise in crime nationwide is causing numerous district attorneys across the country, including Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner, to have their methods questioned and, in some cases, bringing about impeachment proceedings. While Pennsylvania state Rep. Jordan Harris acknowledges that crime remains a serious problem across the country,...
Pennsylvania residents may be owed money from billions in unclaimed funds
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is holding nearly $4B in unclaimed property owed to state residents. The City of Philadelphia told residents to check if they're owed money after the city collected more than $6M.
Whole Foods is coming to Doylestown, as Marshall’s relocates
Bucks County’s first Whole Foods Market is opening sometime early next year in the Barn Plaza shopping center on Route 611 in Doylestown Township. The highly anticipated announcement came from Brixmor Property Group, which manages the center, on its Facebook page. The larger Doylestown community has long-wanted Whole Foods...
Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending
In his victory speech, Shapiro said his election was 'the kind of real freedom that sees possibility in all God’s children.' The post Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner
When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.” Although the historic measure passed 107-85 over the objections of Democrats, state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Allegheny, broke ranks and voted against the action, which he said he believed would set a disastrous precedent for […] The post A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania House Impeaches Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
The Pennsylvania House is impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the effort now moves to the Senate, where a trial will take place. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/16/pennsylvania-house-impeaches-larry-krasner-over-policies/. (Original air-date: 11/17/22)
Democrats win enough for narrow Pennsylvania House majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won a suburban Philadelphia state House race Friday, giving them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years, although two of their reelected incumbents also won higher offices and a third died in October. The Associated Press called the race Friday for the seat representing Montgomery County for Democrat Melissa Cerrato. Republican Rep. Todd Stephens conceded late Thursday. Her win means Democrats flipped a net of 12 districts, the precise number they needed to control the House at the start of the 2023-24 session in January. But there’s uncertainly because of the October death of Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny, and because two other Allegheny County Democrats who won new House terms, Reps. Austin Davis and Summer Lee, also were elected as lieutenant governor and to Congress.
Quad
Central Bucks: The Downfall?
On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
Protected bike lane bill vetoed by Gov. Wolf over rule that would limit Philly D.A. Larry Krasner's authority
A protected bike lane bill once supported by Gov. Tom Wolf died on his desk Thursday, when he vetoed it due to a provision that would have required the state to appoint a special prosecutor to handle crimes on SEPTA, limiting the authority of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. In...
The Closest Race of the Bucks County Elections Has Come to an End, With One Candidate Conceding
In one of the closest races in recent Bucks County history, one candidate has conceded, leaving the other to fullfill his new position. Emily Rizzo wrote about the close race for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the long drawn out race to Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are...
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
