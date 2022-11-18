Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three new fire stations to be built in CheyenneOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Les Schwab wants to replace homes at Moran Ave and Dell RangeOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Two Dell Range businesses are now open!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
3 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Christmas Tree Permits on sale thanks tot he U.S. Forestry-vosot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. he U.S. Forest Service displays holiday spirit with a sale! Online permits for Christmas tree cutting in the medicine bow-Routt national forests are now available. Each permit costs $10 and allows for cutting one tree on national forest system lands, with a five-permits per household limit.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Holiday Promotion
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Animal Shelter kicks off an adoption promotion this week. Every animal will have their own special promotion price. Critters have waived adoption fees. Kittens are adopt a kitten and get a kitten. All adult dogs at the shelter can go home for only...
De’s Candy Shop Sweetens Cheyenne Holidays with Handmade Treats
Chances are, if you've ever driven South down Ridge past Albertson's, you've probably seen a sign for De's Candy Shop. The small white house has stood there since before I can remember - and its green and the red sign has beckoned sweet-loving residents for well over 50 years. If...
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
capcity.news
Two Cheyenne residents among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Two of the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Do Gooder Award: Ricuardo Curiel
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week blue federal credit union and wyoming news now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with Do-Gooder Award. This week’s recipient is Ricardo Curiel. Ricardo is being nominated for living by example, providing food to the homeless, and always giving...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see temperatures in 40s throughout coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne can expect to see temperatures get up into the high 40s today and throughout the coming week. According to the National Weather Service, today’s high temperature is 47 degrees, with a low of roughly 18 at night. The city will see moderate northwestward winds of 15–20 mph.
It’s a Retro Christmas at Wyoming’s Historic Governor’s Mansion!
If you've never been to the Wyoming Historic Governor's Mansion in Cheyenne, there's no better time to visit than during the holidays. Every year, the Historic Governor's Mansion pulls out all the stops for the holidays. Decorations from the last century of Christmas celebrations come out of storage to bedeck the mansion in holiday cheer for the annual "Tinsel Through Time" event.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department to step up enforcement over Thanksgiving holiday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With Thanksgiving and the winter holiday season quickly approaching, the Cheyenne Police Department is participating in a statewide traffic safety initiative to help prevent unsafe driving behaviors. This week, law enforcement agencies are expecting heavier than normal traffic, and more drivers. on roadways increases the potential...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Warm-up Steadies Into The Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Sunday marked the start of a consistent weather pattern that will persist until midweek. Average seasonal temperatures, partly cloudy skies and breezy winds in southeast Wyoming will eliminate any guessing of what will be the forecast. The Capital City saw some snow melt off in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies reaching a high temperature of 48F. Cheyenne and the eastern half of the state will continue to see some melt off the next few days. Be cautious of icy roads that may refreeze.
capcity.news
Dog rescued off I-80 by Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control was called on Saturday to rescue a Blue Heeler that was standing on the median of Interstate 80 West near the port of entry. The reporting party stated the dog looked like it was thinking about crossing the interstate. As Animal...
5 Best Places to Sit for the 2022 Cheyenne Christmas Parade
Nothing welcomes the holidays better than the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade. I've been going since I was a young girl, and this year, I get to bring my son with me for his first-ever Christmas Parade! So, I'm planning on finding the best seats in the house to ensure he gets to enjoy the parade in all its glory. I've great a great spot lined up - do you?
Little Piggy Goes Hog Wild, Leads Cheyenne Officers on Chase
Thursday morning was anything but boar-ing for officers in Cheyenne when one little piggy did not stay home. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the pig-citement started around 8:15 a.m. "Officer Lohnes was traveling east on 19th Street when a citizen waived him down and reported that a baby pig was...
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement On Colorado Springs Shootings
The Cheyenne Police Department has posted a statement on the shooting deaths of five people over the weekend at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The following was posted on the CPD Facebook page:. Channel 9 News was at the club where the killings occurred after the shootings, where residents...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/18/22–11/21/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Three new fire stations to be built in Cheyenne
A fire rescue engine on its way back to the station -Photo byOptopolis. Ground has officially broken ground on three brand new fire stations belonging to Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Here's some context into the things that are changing as well as the locations where all the stations are being built.
Comments / 0