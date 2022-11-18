CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Sunday marked the start of a consistent weather pattern that will persist until midweek. Average seasonal temperatures, partly cloudy skies and breezy winds in southeast Wyoming will eliminate any guessing of what will be the forecast. The Capital City saw some snow melt off in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies reaching a high temperature of 48F. Cheyenne and the eastern half of the state will continue to see some melt off the next few days. Be cautious of icy roads that may refreeze.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO