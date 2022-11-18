Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernnewsnow.com
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal around the Northland
DULUTH, MN -- There are plenty of spots for people to find a free Thanksgiving meal around the Northland this holiday. In Duluth, the DECC is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Lake Superior Ballroom. You do not need to RSVP in advance. Parking...
Catch Merry Kiss Cam For Free During Special Duluth Screening
Want to see Duluth in all of its glory on the big screen? You have a chance with a special screening of the romantic comedy filmed in Duluth earlier this year! The screening is free and this weekend only. It was revealed earlier this year that a movie was filming...
Jamrock Cultural Restaurant Leaving Superior, Opening New Downtown Duluth Location
After opening in January, 2021, at their current location on Tower Avenue in Superior Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced they will be leaving Superior to open in a new location Downtown Duluth. While this is bad news for Superior residents who love their unique Caribbean style seafood dishes and Jamaican...
Vitta Pizza Is Open On Central Entrance In Duluth With Indoor Seating + Drive Up Options
People driving recently along Duluth's Central Entrance have watched the new Vitta Pizza location take shape. Having had great success in their Canal Park location, they recently teased a fall opening for their eagerly anticipated second location. Great news arrived this week as Vitta Pizza officially opened at 23 W....
FOX 21 Online
CHUM Gives Out Bags of Thanksgiving Fixings to Local Families
DULUTH, Minn. — Thanksgiving is still a few days away, but there was already a lot of gratitude Monday in Duluth. It came in the form of appreciation for a complete Thanksgiving meal that includes everything but a little elbow grease and time in the kitchen. The bags with...
Duluth Winter Village Returns December 3 + 4 At The DECC
One of the surprise successes of the holiday season last year in the Twin Ports is back again this year. The Duluth Winter Village - a festive outdoor event designed to support local small businesses and let everyone have some fun - will happen Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, on Harbor Drive, which circles behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Moose Lake, Cloquet, Twin Ports
Moose Lake, MN- There is still time to make plans for Thanksgiving! The Sturgeon Lake Lions Club is hosting its 25th Annual Thanksgiving Feast on Thanksgiving. All are invited and dinner is free, but donations are welcome. The turkey and ham meal will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holy Angels Church. Extra donations will be given to local food shelves after the event. If you’re looking to get a meal delivered, they also have that option.
FOX 21 Online
Superior’s Jamrock Cultural Restaurant To Relocate In Duluth
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced it’s leaving Superior to reopen a bigger location in Duluth. Owner Antonio O’Neil made the announced late Friday on the restaurant’s Facebook page. O’Neil said he is more than appreciative of Superior’s support to help get his business...
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
Talent Needed For Video Shoot In Duluth
There has been quite a bit of film crews in Duluth lately. If you missed out on your chance to be on camera, now might be the time. Plus, you could make some money while doing it. TV star Katie Lowes, known for roles in 'Scandal', Grey's Anatomy spinoff 'Private...
FOX 21 Online
Superior’s Longtime Holiday Tree ‘Unhealthy’, Will Be Replaced
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The city of Superior’s tree lighting ceremony next week will also be the last with the current tree outside the Superior Public Library. Mayor Jim Paine said the tree has to come down because it has become a hazard and is unhealthier than it looks.
New Movie Filming In Chisholm
These days, the Northland is no stranger to movie magic. There have been a handful of productions that have filmed in Duluth and on the Iron Range and it looks like it isn't slowing down anytime soon. You probably know by now that a film called Merry Kiss Cam is...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth: Local Reaction to Nightclub Shooting
DULUTH, Minn. — The Flame Nightclub is a popular downtown Duluth bar that is known for being a safe place for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For the last 8 years Nicole has been a bartender and is now the general manager at the nightclub. As you might expect her reaction to the killings at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is sorrow.
northernnewsnow.com
Christmas City of the North Parade: The cold never bothered me anyway
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Happy holidays. Happy holidays to everyone,” Laurie and William Awe, from International Falls, said. Even the cold weather didn’t stop the crowds from growing outside for the 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade. It was a special night for...
Can You Identify This Animal Prowling In West Duluth? Here’s What The DNR Has To Say
Nature is wonderful, isn't it? That is unless you find yourself encountering a predator, or they start roaming around your neighborhood. A friend of mine recently snapped this photo of what appears to be a large cat walking near their home in West Duluth early in the morning of November 18. They were able to get two photos and shared them on Facebook.
Renowned Comedian Gives Duluth A Shoutout On Social Media
After doing two shows in Duluth, a renowned comedian gave Duluth a shoutout to thousands of his followers on social media. Duluth has gotten pretty lucky with celebrity sightings lately. From TV star and actor Joel McKinnon Miller, to TV star and actress Katie Lowes when she was in town filming 'Merry Kiss Cam'. Of course, that movie will premiere this week on Hulu for Northlanders to tune in and see how their town looks on the big screen.
Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area
For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
Comedian Kyle Kinane To Perform At Duluth’s NorShor Theater
Many of us are fans of comedy and with video streaming services like Netflix, and audio services like Spotify, we have plenty of comedy options in that genre of entertainment. As great as it is to listen to or watch comedy specials from the comfort of our homes or vehicles, seeing a live comedy show is always the best. It's tough to beat getting together with a significant other or friends and joining hundreds of other likeminded people to all laugh together.
Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth
The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
NWS Of Duluth Holding Winter Weather Spotter Classes
Winter isn't all that fun in the Northland. If you live here, you already know that. However, it's best to embrace it and this is a great way to do just that: attend a weather spotter class for the winter season!. Winter is already off to a big start in...
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1