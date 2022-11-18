Read full article on original website
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of cars lined up on the Green Acres Baptist Church campus and down Troup Highway for the East Texas Food Bank’s holiday food box distribution in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is making sure families have food on their table ahead of Thanksgiving....
East Texas area Christmas tree farms prepare to open
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Nov. 16, 2022 about a Christmas decorations in downtown Tyler. On Monday, James Robinson tried to talk about the beginning of Christmas tree season over the noise of a tractor engine puffing along in the background. Robinson, owner...
Tyler ministries feeding those in need every Monday
TYLER, Texas — Thanksgiving is this Thursday, but on Monday a group of ministries is giving out hot meals for free in Tyler. It's the 10th year the nonprofit Hope on the Streets, a combination of several ministries, has been giving to those in need across the city. Every...
2022 East Texas Christmas Parades
East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
KLTV
WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys
Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
Newgate Mission hosts 18th annual Gobble Wobble running event
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Early Saturday morning Newgate Mission held their 18th annual Gobble Wobble event at Paul G. Boorman Trail in Longview. The Gobble Wobble supports Newgate Mission in providing food, clothing, spiritual and social support throughout the year for the non-profit. “We pride ourselves in being the outlet for those who are underemployed, […]
‘Every box makes a difference’: East Texans donate to children in need for the holidays
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Operation Christmas Child has been collecting shoeboxes filled with toys, books and school supplies since September. Everything has been packed up and is headed out to Dallas to be sent to children in need. Here’s some photos of items donated to Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers from around East Texas are using […]
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Nov. 21-25, 2022
MONDAY, NOV. 21 — Manager’s Choice with Black Beans and Corn, and a Roll. TUESDAY, NOV. 22 — Chicken Fried Steak Fingers, Mixed Vegetables, Macaroni and Cheese, and a Roll. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 — Turkey, Ham and Dressing, Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potatoes and a Roll.
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
Texas State Railroad Polar Express employee shares joys of the job
PALESTINE, Texas — There's a known saying: "Choose a job you love, and you'll never work a day in your life." At the Texas State Railroad, the Polar Express is a popular holiday tradition in East Texas and part of what makes that tradition so special are employees who help put on the show.
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
inforney.com
Chili’s new Broadway Avenue location to open Monday
The new Chili’s location in Tyler opened in its new home Monday. The new location replaces the Chili’s located on Loop 323, which closed its doors last week. Opened in 1983, the Tyler location was one of Brinker International’s oldest still-operating restaurants, according to a Brinker International spokesperson.
Longview celebrates Christmas season with tree-lighting
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview kicked off the holiday season at Heritage Plaza with the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Saturday night, complete with live music, food and more. The centerpiece of the event, though, was the lighting of the city's Christmas tree. Read more from our news partner, The...
Longview hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the last four years this Christmas Tree Lighting tradition has been bringing the Longview community together. “Its so fun to be able to walk around downtown and see people of all ages enjoying their time being down here, enjoying a lot of the vendors that are set up and the […]
Frying your turkey? How to keep your Thanksgiving from catching on fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — As many of us get ready to set the table and give thanks, firefighters warn about giving your turkey enough time to thaw out, especially if you’re frying it. "If you’re going to fry a turkey at home, we recommend you put it on some...
KLTV
Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years
Lufkin police on Saturday arrested a man accused of stealing an internet service provider’s work truck. The family of Zechariah Sutton reports the boy has been found safe. KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the Festival of Trees put on by the Museum of East Texas. This is an annual event for the museum. There are 64 trees sponsored by different businesses and families in the area. All the money raised goes to art scholarships.
East Texas organization asking for food donations to help families
LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas organization is helping kids and adults with specials needs but needs your help this holiday season. The name of the projects is Texas Special Children’s Projects. The mission is to provide activity, recreation, and entertainment to special need children and adults year...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Arboretum holds Super Service Saturday tree planting project
An ambitious project has been undertaken by an East Texas arboretum and a host of volutneers, one they hope will be a joy to generations to come. The Longview Arboretum held Super Service Saturday, joined by volunteers from the community in various organizations such as Downtown Rotary, Greggton Rotary, Ambucs, and Zonta Club. The project involves the planting of a tree “allée,” about two dozen large Shumard Oaks that will form a tree line separated by 50 yards of open meadow. The trees were donated by arboretum supporters at the annual garden party and beyond. Each tree weighs around 2,800 pounds, and setting and maneuvering them is a job in itself. Arboretum Director Stephen Chamblee talks about why they came up with the project.
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Van’s first settlers had arrived by the time of the civil war
VAN, Texas (KETK) – Van is on Farm Road 314, State Highway 110 and Interstate 20 near the Van Field 14 miles east of Canton in east central Van Zandt County. Van’s first settlers in the area had arrived by the time of the civil war. By 1874, the town was originally named Swindall for George Swindall, […]
KLTV
East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza
They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler. UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
