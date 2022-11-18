Read full article on original website
Dave Peterson
4d ago
Another silly idea that will have no impact other than to waste taxpayer dollars.
WHAS 11
Pot politics? Majority leaders blocking majority support over medical marijuana in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FRANKFORT—98.64%. That’s the percentage of Kentuckians surveyed online who support legalizing medical marijuana in the commonwealth, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. Despite the overwhelming vote of approval, leadership in the state Senate is balking at the whole idea. “No...
What’s next for abortion rights in Kentucky?
Lawmakers are trying to figure out how to regulate abortion after voters rejected an anti-abortion amendment earlier this month.
953wiki.com
Attorney General Cameron Calls on Biden Administration to Withdraw Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 18, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a petition calling on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to withdraw its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The interim final rule issued by CMS requires COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in healthcare settings that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Beshear: Kentucky State Police pay raise is working
As 38 new cadets officially became Kentucky State Troopers, Governor Andy Beshear highlighted the pay these new troopers will receive.
WBKO
Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft visits BG; talks CRT and medicinal cannabis
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft made a stop at Bowling Green’s Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner on her Kitchen Table Tour. While there, Craft spoke on some of the things in Kentucky she hopes to change if elected governor. She placed particular emphasis on education, stating her disapproval of Critical Race Theory in schools.
spectrumnews1.com
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 2008, Marco Chapman executed for murdering 2 Kentucky children
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — When Marco Chapman was executed on Nov. 21, 2008, it was the first execution in Kentucky in nearly a decade. The 37-year-old died by lethal injection after being convicted of murder two children and attacking their mother and sister in Gallatin County back in 2002.
wdrb.com
Lawmakers asking for cameras at 'dangerous' intersections around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Red light cameras aren't currently allowed in Kentucky, but a group of parents and lawmakers are fighting to change that in hopes that it could save lives. Janet Heston lost her 30-year-old son, Matthew Egger, two years ago as he walked near Iroquois Park. "My pain...
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
wpsdlocal6.com
"Hiding in Plain Sight," KSP Lieutenant hopes to shed new light on opioid epidemic, overdoses in KY
PADUCAH — Lieutenant Dean Patterson of the Kentucky State Police will be leading a presentation to help shed light on the opioid epidemic at the McCracken County Public Library in January. According to a release from the library, "Hiding in Plain Sight: Street Drugs of the 21st Century" will...
Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then
Kentucky says that drivers have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license - with a black star in the upper right-hand corner - in order to board commercial planes starting then.
Kentucky man arrested after undercover internet crimes against children investigation
A Kentucky man was arrested Monday in Louisa after an Electronic Crimes Against Children investigation.
Wave 3
Louisville couple who were apart of Supreme Court case to legalize gay marriage advocates for same-sex marriage law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The race is on to pass a bill that offers federal protections to same-sex marriage. After a vote in the Senate this week, the “Respect for Marriage” bill might have enough bi-partisan support to pass. But will they get it done before the new...
WLKY.com
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
Louisville LGBTQ+ community 'devastated' by Colorado Springs mass shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a mass shooting, Saturday, at a Colorado Springs nightclub, many apart of Louisville's LGBTQ+ community say they cannot find the words to explain its impact, other than "devastating." So far, authorities are reporting at least five people were killed and 25 others injured in a...
wymt.com
Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
kentuckytoday.com
Another mixed bag of results from COVID-19 report
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November...
Attorney: Company hit by Kentucky tornado interfered with OSHA probe
Former workers at a Kentucky candle factory struck by a tornado last year are alleging that the company retaliated against them for cooperating with federal safety inspectors.
Wave 3
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 Welcomes Four New Troopers
COLUMBIA, Ky. (November 18, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
