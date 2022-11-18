ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Dave Peterson
4d ago

Another silly idea that will have no impact other than to waste taxpayer dollars.

953wiki.com

Attorney General Cameron Calls on Biden Administration to Withdraw Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 18, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a petition calling on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to withdraw its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The interim final rule issued by CMS requires COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in healthcare settings that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Another mixed bag of results from COVID-19 report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year

Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
KENTUCKY STATE
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Post 15 Welcomes Four New Troopers

COLUMBIA, Ky. (November 18, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
COLUMBIA, KY

