Jacksonville, TX

CBS19

Jacksonville woman celebrates 106th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville resident Frances Johnston celebrated a big milestone on Monday with a party and proclamation from the mayor: she turned 106 years old. She commemorated the special occasion at Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville. She was born on Nov. 21, 1916 on the family farm in the Concord community in northeast Cherokee Country.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
ketk.com

TUESDAY AT 10: Law enforcement agencies facing shortage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Help wanted signs decorate restaurants, stores and businesses of all kinds recently. What’s less known is that our local law enforcement is facing the same issue. From Tyler to Longview and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to find the...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

2 children, 2 adults injured in Kilgore crash

KILGORE, Texas — Two adults and two children were hospitalized Monday evening following a major crash on State Highway 135 in Kilgore. The preliminary investigation by Kilgore Police Department indicates a vehicle was crossing northbound lanes of SH 135 when the passenger side was stuck by a truck. Two...
KILGORE, TX
KICKS 105

Here are some of the East Texas Teachers Nominated to Win $1,000

Thanksgiving week is here which means that we are just a few weeks away from area schools going on Christmas break. KICKS 105 and Whataburger will soon be making an appearance at an East Texas classroom to surprise an educator with a $1,000 classroom grant. Over the past five years, nearly a dozen area teachers have been the recipients of the Teacher of the Day giveaway. You can see previous winners later in this story.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police investigated, then cleared, a major wreck on Monday night. According to a sergeant with the department, northbound and southbound lanes of Texas Hwy. 135 at Peavine Rd. were shut down while police investigated the scene of the crash. The Kilgore Police Department said a...
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Several stolen items found on Cherokee County property

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office recovered several amounts of stolen property, including a trailer, tractor, four wheeler and other equipment, following a search warrant Monday. According to the sheriff's office, detectives conducted the search on County Road 1814 for the stolen property. They found several...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

OGT Offers $1,000 For Information

Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4-wheeler among items recovered in Cherokee County, officials say arrest warrants to come

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several items of stolen property were recovered by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after a search warrant on CR 1814 was conducted on Monday. The following recovered items were reported stolen out of the sheriff’s office, Jacksonville Police Department and Palestine Police Department: Flatbed trailer Kubota tractor Toro zero turn […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of the victim and circumstances of investigation in a homicide that took place Saturday. Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with the murder of Deion Ladana Barrett, 23, police said. They stated this arrest was based upon information learned in the initial investigation into the shooting in the 1600 block of Martinsville St.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
