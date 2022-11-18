Thanksgiving week is here which means that we are just a few weeks away from area schools going on Christmas break. KICKS 105 and Whataburger will soon be making an appearance at an East Texas classroom to surprise an educator with a $1,000 classroom grant. Over the past five years, nearly a dozen area teachers have been the recipients of the Teacher of the Day giveaway. You can see previous winners later in this story.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO