The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Jacksonville woman celebrates 106th birthday
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville resident Frances Johnston celebrated a big milestone on Monday with a party and proclamation from the mayor: she turned 106 years old. She commemorated the special occasion at Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville. She was born on Nov. 21, 1916 on the family farm in the Concord community in northeast Cherokee Country.
Officials: 5-year-old Overton boy at center of Amber Alert found safe
UPDATE: 5-year-old Zachariah Sutton of Overton has been found safe and appears to be unharmed, authorities report. Sutton and Medlock were both found in Mitchell County by the sheriff’s office there. They were headed west on I-20 near Colorado City, Texas. Smith County investigators were on their way to Mitchell County on Monday. OVERTON, Texas […]
East Texas woman arrested for federal firearm, narcotics possession charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested for federal firearm and narcotics possession charges on Monday. Latisha Roland was detained in Bullard after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office executed a residential search warrant on County Road 3816, said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest came after Roland was indicted by […]
TUESDAY AT 10: Law enforcement agencies facing shortage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Help wanted signs decorate restaurants, stores and businesses of all kinds recently. What’s less known is that our local law enforcement is facing the same issue. From Tyler to Longview and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to find the...
2 children, 2 adults injured in Kilgore crash
KILGORE, Texas — Two adults and two children were hospitalized Monday evening following a major crash on State Highway 135 in Kilgore. The preliminary investigation by Kilgore Police Department indicates a vehicle was crossing northbound lanes of SH 135 when the passenger side was stuck by a truck. Two...
East Texas child found, Amber Alert discontinued
An Amber Alert issued for a child reported abducted out of East Texas was discontinued Monday around 1 p.m.
Here are some of the East Texas Teachers Nominated to Win $1,000
Thanksgiving week is here which means that we are just a few weeks away from area schools going on Christmas break. KICKS 105 and Whataburger will soon be making an appearance at an East Texas classroom to surprise an educator with a $1,000 classroom grant. Over the past five years, nearly a dozen area teachers have been the recipients of the Teacher of the Day giveaway. You can see previous winners later in this story.
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
Woman charged with kidnapping of 5-year-old from Overton, boy returned to family
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 5-year-old boy who was at the center of an Amber Alert on Monday after being abducted from Overton has been returned home and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Pamela Medlock, 59, was arrested on Monday after being stopped by […]
Longview man charged in Capitol riot granted release to prepare for trial
WASHINGTON (KETK) – A Longview man who was indicted on more than a dozen charges in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been released “strictly for the purpose of preparing for trial.” According to court documents, Ryan Nichols, 30, was granted pre-trial release and will be allowed to return to his Longview home […]
Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police investigated, then cleared, a major wreck on Monday night. According to a sergeant with the department, northbound and southbound lanes of Texas Hwy. 135 at Peavine Rd. were shut down while police investigated the scene of the crash. The Kilgore Police Department said a...
Amber Alert discontinued for 5-year-old boy out of NE Texas after authorities say he was found
It's unclear if the 59-year-old woman who was been sought in connection to the boy's disappearance was with him when he was found.
Several stolen items found on Cherokee County property
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office recovered several amounts of stolen property, including a trailer, tractor, four wheeler and other equipment, following a search warrant Monday. According to the sheriff's office, detectives conducted the search on County Road 1814 for the stolen property. They found several...
OGT Offers $1,000 For Information
Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check at East Texas Lowe’s
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media […]
Officials looking for missing Tyler man last seen in September
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler are looking for a missing 51-year-old who was last seen in late September. According to Tyler Police, Edward Forrest Roddy, is a Black male, about 5’11”, 150 pounds, bald with a graying goatee, a neck tattoo that says “Shaneka” and has his ears pierced. He has a surgical […]
Teenager reported missing from Henderson County found safe
UPDATE: Sophia Flores was found safe in Henderson County, Gun Barrel City police reported. Chief Williams commended Investigator John Pollard with the GBCPD. MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Sophia Flores,14, has been missing since Nov. 17 and Mabank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her. The post said that Flores was last […]
4-wheeler among items recovered in Cherokee County, officials say arrest warrants to come
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several items of stolen property were recovered by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after a search warrant on CR 1814 was conducted on Monday. The following recovered items were reported stolen out of the sheriff’s office, Jacksonville Police Department and Palestine Police Department: Flatbed trailer Kubota tractor Toro zero turn […]
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of the victim and circumstances of investigation in a homicide that took place Saturday. Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with the murder of Deion Ladana Barrett, 23, police said. They stated this arrest was based upon information learned in the initial investigation into the shooting in the 1600 block of Martinsville St.
