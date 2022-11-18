Read full article on original website
Republicans seize on early voting after disappointing midterms
A growing chorus of Republicans are pleading with the GOP to rebuild its once-robust early and mail voting programs, blaming the party’s reluctance to embrace such efforts for a lackluster showing in the 2022 midterm elections. Democrats drastically outpaced Republicans in pre-Election Day voting in key battleground states this year, allowing the party and its […]
Voters name Trump as biggest loser of midterms
Voters and Republican operatives alike are labeling former President Trump the biggest loser of the midterms, raising questions about his strength heading into 2024. In a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill on Monday, 20 percent of voters said Trump was the clear loser after the Nov. 8 elections, while 14 percent […]
McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) defeated Sen. Rick Scott’s (Fla.) bid to take his job, but the battle isn’t over. McConnell now faces a fight with Scott and other Senate conservatives over whether to block a year-end spending package before Christmas. The GOP leader wants to pass the omnibus package funding the federal government […]
McCarthy planning select committee on China if elected Speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Sunday that he’ll spearhead a House select committee on China if he’s elected Speaker when the new Congress convenes next year. “They never once in this majority had a hearing [on] where COVID originated from … They have never stood up...
Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony
If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Twitter reinstates Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account
Twitter reinstated the personal account for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Monday, reversing the ban put in place in January over Greene violating the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy. Using her official congressional account, which was not banned by the platform, Greene urged her followers to head to her newly...
Kevin McCarthy calls for Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to resign or face impeachment inquiry over 'the collapse of our border'
Investigations could lead to Mayorkas' impeachment, McCarthy said. If successful it would be the second impeachment of a cabinet member in history.
Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend a pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. “It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible...
Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and through millions of dollars of campaign ads,” Omar said in a statement.
