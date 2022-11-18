Read full article on original website
Mayflower Marathon gets underway at MGM Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual 52-hour Mayflower Marathon is underway with non-perishable food donations going to the Open Pantry in Springfield. The marathon, which started on Monday and runs until 10 a.m. Wednesday, is being held outside MGM Springfield for the first time. MGM Springfield Community Affairs Director Beth Ward told us how they are doing a back-of-the-house donation drive with their team members.
Holiday travel rush begins as New Englanders take to the roads and skies
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanksgiving is just two days away and people are already starting to head out to visit their friends and family. However, not everyone is having a smooth journey. We checked in with passengers at both Union Station in Springfield and Bradley International Airport in Connecticut who...
Monte’s March from Springfield to Greenfield begins
Monte Belmonte of 93.9 The River has begun his annual "Monte's March" to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Through Tuesday, he will be walking to Greenfield with a goal of raising $500,000.
Mayflower Marathon kicks off at MGM Springfield amid chill and optimism
Unfazed by bone-chilling winds, Terry Maxey spent Monday morning outside MGM Springfield alongside three 48-foot-tractor trailers — trailers he and other volunteers at the 29th annual Mayflower Marathon hoped to fill with food donations by the end of the event on Wednesday. “Our goal is always to do better...
Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield. Students in Chicopee donated thousands of cans to a local soup kitchen on Tuesday. Students from St. Stanislaus Elementary School in Chicopee donated 4,000 cans of food to Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen as part...
Festival of Trees returns to MassMutual Center on Friday
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Festival of Trees is celebrating his 22nd year this year and is returning to the MassMutual Center on November 25. Vinny Borello, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, spoke to Western Mass News about this year’s event. How many...
New England is home to 2 of the ‘most spectacular’ winter light displays in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — If you’re looking to get mesmerized by the magic of the holidays this year, you’re in luck because New England is home to two of the “most spectacular” winter light displays in America, according to a new report. Frommer’s recently put together...
Town by Town: Gfray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Chicopee. The law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan, and Blakesley in Springfield once again donated, delivered, and helped distribute 250 frozen turkeys to aid the Gray House. Attorney Earl Seeley said that The Gray House does...
Westfield, Special Olympics community mourning loss of Robert Tesini
Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield. Open Pantry welcoming donations after starting holiday week with bare shelves. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 29th annual Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon is...
Lane reopens on Mass. Pike in Chicopee for emergency repairs
The left lane on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Chicopee reopened Tuesday morning.
Single family residence sells for $805,000 in South Hadley
Chihombori Quao Noone and Caleb Noone bought the property at 2 Dove Hill, South Hadley, from Alicia F Magri on Nov. 2, 2022, for $805,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 32,960-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Westfield community remembering Robert Tesini as “a phenomenal human being”
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police confirmed Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini, a well-known member of the community and Special Olympics athlete, has died after having been reported missing over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral costs for Tesini, who was loved by many...
Tuesday Morning News Update
In this update, the city of Westfield and the Special Olympics community continue to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead yesterday, police are warning of a texting scam circulating the area, and multiple sources have confirmed that people at Club Q in Colorado took down the shooter Saturday night. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
COVID-19 testing numbers drop significantly from Thanksgiving 2021
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, we wanted to know if there has been an uptick in COVID-19 testing. “The pandemic is not over yet, unfortunately, but we’re getting there and if we just test before we gather, we’ll be much safer,” said Jeffrey Soriano, paramedic supervisor with AMR.
Sunday night news update
In this update, a man who was reported missing over the weekend in Westfield was found dead Monday afternoon, one person is dead and 16 others hurt after an SUV crashed into a Hingham Apple store just before 11 a.m. Monday, and first graders from Milton Bradley School in Springfield took a trip to the Dakin Humane Society Monday. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Westfield brush fire in the area of Scenic Road
Firefighters in Westfield have been working to put out a brush fire early Tuesday morning.
Wachusett Mountain announces opening date for 2022-23 ski season
PRINCETON, Mass. — Wachusett Mountain has announced that it will be opening for the 2022-23 ski season on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Massachusetts ski resort said Monday that it will have five trails open on the first day: Ollie's Area, Ralph's Run, Challenger, Conifer Connection and Indian Summer. In...
Monday afternoon news update
In this update, the city of Westfield and the Special Olympics community continue to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead yesterday, police are warning of a texting scam circulating the area, and multiple sources have confirmed that people at Club Q in Colorado took down the shooter Saturday night. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Wednesday, Thursday for Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - AMR has announced that their Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will be closed Wednesday, November 23rd, and Thursday, November 24th, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials said that testing will resume Friday, November 25th. No appointments are necessary, though AMR...
The Summit Lounge is the only legal cannabis consumption lounge in Mass., and it’s right in Worcester
Recreational cannabis use, including social consumption, was legalized by ballot vote in Massachusetts in 2016, but six years later there are still no cannabis cafes in the state where people can buy and smoke marijuana legally outside of the home. But there’s something close in Worcester. The Summit Lounge,...
