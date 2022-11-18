ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

westernmassnews.com

Mayflower Marathon gets underway at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual 52-hour Mayflower Marathon is underway with non-perishable food donations going to the Open Pantry in Springfield. The marathon, which started on Monday and runs until 10 a.m. Wednesday, is being held outside MGM Springfield for the first time. MGM Springfield Community Affairs Director Beth Ward told us how they are doing a back-of-the-house donation drive with their team members.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holiday travel rush begins as New Englanders take to the roads and skies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanksgiving is just two days away and people are already starting to head out to visit their friends and family. However, not everyone is having a smooth journey. We checked in with passengers at both Union Station in Springfield and Bradley International Airport in Connecticut who...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mayflower Marathon kicks off at MGM Springfield amid chill and optimism

Unfazed by bone-chilling winds, Terry Maxey spent Monday morning outside MGM Springfield alongside three 48-foot-tractor trailers — trailers he and other volunteers at the 29th annual Mayflower Marathon hoped to fill with food donations by the end of the event on Wednesday. “Our goal is always to do better...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Festival of Trees returns to MassMutual Center on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Festival of Trees is celebrating his 22nd year this year and is returning to the MassMutual Center on November 25. Vinny Borello, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, spoke to Western Mass News about this year’s event. How many...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Gfray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Chicopee. The law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan, and Blakesley in Springfield once again donated, delivered, and helped distribute 250 frozen turkeys to aid the Gray House. Attorney Earl Seeley said that The Gray House does...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield, Special Olympics community mourning loss of Robert Tesini

Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield. Open Pantry welcoming donations after starting holiday week with bare shelves. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 29th annual Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon is...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday Morning News Update

In this update, the city of Westfield and the Special Olympics community continue to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead yesterday, police are warning of a texting scam circulating the area, and multiple sources have confirmed that people at Club Q in Colorado took down the shooter Saturday night. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

COVID-19 testing numbers drop significantly from Thanksgiving 2021

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, we wanted to know if there has been an uptick in COVID-19 testing. “The pandemic is not over yet, unfortunately, but we’re getting there and if we just test before we gather, we’ll be much safer,” said Jeffrey Soriano, paramedic supervisor with AMR.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Sunday night news update

In this update, a man who was reported missing over the weekend in Westfield was found dead Monday afternoon, one person is dead and 16 others hurt after an SUV crashed into a Hingham Apple store just before 11 a.m. Monday, and first graders from Milton Bradley School in Springfield took a trip to the Dakin Humane Society Monday. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
WESTFIELD, MA
WCVB

Wachusett Mountain announces opening date for 2022-23 ski season

PRINCETON, Mass. — Wachusett Mountain has announced that it will be opening for the 2022-23 ski season on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Massachusetts ski resort said Monday that it will have five trails open on the first day: Ollie's Area, Ralph's Run, Challenger, Conifer Connection and Indian Summer. In...
PRINCETON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday afternoon news update

WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Wednesday, Thursday for Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - AMR has announced that their Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will be closed Wednesday, November 23rd, and Thursday, November 24th, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials said that testing will resume Friday, November 25th. No appointments are necessary, though AMR...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

